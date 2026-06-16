CISA has named Scott Breor to lead its Infrastructure Security Division

Leadership changes follow Steve Casapulla’s move to the White House cyber office

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will feature discussions about AI, cyber defense and DHS operations

Scott Breor, associate director for security programs at the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, will lead the agency’s Infrastructure Security Division, or ISD, amid leadership changes associated with a White House cyber policy appointment, Nextgov/FCW reported Friday.

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Why Is Breor Taking Over CISA’s Infrastructure Security Division?

Breor will assume leadership of ISD after Steve Casapulla, a CISA infrastructure security executive, was detailed to the Office of the National Cyber Director to serve as assistant national cyber director for policy, according to the report.

Casapulla’s move to the White House cyber office prompted a series of leadership changes within CISA.

What Other Leadership Changes Are Underway at CISA?

Sean Haglund, associate director in CISA’s Office of Bombing Prevention, will serve as acting deputy director of ISD, according to sources cited by Nextgov/FCW.

Chip Abernathy, who previously served in the agency’s Office of the Chief of Staff, is moving to the National Risk Management Center as acting assistant director.

Nextgov/FCW also reported that leadership decisions for CISA’s Strategy, Policy and Plans Office are expected to be announced in the coming days. The personnel moves come as CISA prepares to hire hundreds of employees in the coming months as part of a workforce expansion effort.

Who Is Scott Breor?

Breor currently serves as associate director for security programs at CISA, where he oversees the development of tools and resources to mitigate threats to public gathering locations and events, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is a Senior Executive Service member who previously served as a naval aviator and senior policy adviser to the chief of naval operations on homeland security matters.

What Is CISA ISD?

The Infrastructure Security Division leads CISA’s efforts to help secure and strengthen the resilience of U.S. critical infrastructure. It works with federal, state, local, tribal and territorial governments, as well as private-sector partners, to conduct vulnerability and consequence assessments to identify and address risks to critical infrastructure.