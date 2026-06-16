The Army has launched a $1 million competition focused on commercializing Army-developed IP

U.S. small businesses can compete by proposing transition and commercialization strategies for 16 Army IP sets

The 2026 Army Summit will spotlight AI, the tactical edge and other emerging military technologies

The Army FUZE xTech Program has introduced xTech|Inversion, a new prize competition designed to help commercialize Army-developed intellectual property, or IP, through partnerships with U.S. small businesses.

As the Army seeks to accelerate the transition of emerging technologies into operational capabilities through competitions, government and industry leaders will explore many of the same innovation priorities at the 2026 Army Summit on Thursday. The event will feature panel discussions about open ecosystems and cybersecurity, the interconnected battlefield, the future of the tactical edge, artificial intelligence and other emerging capabilities. Register now!

In a June 3 news release, the Army said xTech|Inversion is being conducted in partnership with the Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of the Army and the deputy assistant secretary of the Army for research and technology.

The initiative makes select Army IP sets available and challenges participants to propose commercialization, refinement and transition strategies. The competition offers a total prize pool of $1 million and provides selected participants an opportunity to submit a Phase I Army Small Business Innovation Research, or SBIR, proposal valued at up to $300,000.

What Are the 16 Army IP Sets?

The competition invites eligible U.S. small businesses to submit white papers outlining their technical feasibility approaches, commercialization plans and transition concepts for one of 16 Army-developed IP sets.

The available technologies are:

Advanced Sealing Interface Surveillance Technology

Autonomous UV and Brush Apparatus for Well Fouling Prevention (Wellbot)

Deformable Array of Semiconductor Devices

Dual Coil Inductive Energy Generator

Fibers Loaded With a Zirconium (IV) Hydroxide To Capture/Degrade Toxic Chemicals

Hazardous Chemical Detoxification Using MOF Beads

High-Performance Cold Mix Asphalt System

MXene Catalyst for Chemical Detox

Non-Contact Power Meter Independent of Placement of Field Sensors Around the Cable

Photocatalytic Water Treatment

Pleated Filtration Apparatus Having a Filter Membrane

Precise Wide Area Ionosphere Correction Solution for Multi-Spectrum Alternative Sources of Space-Based PNT Signals

Production of High Energy-Dense Liquid Hydrocarbon From Low Energy-Dense Aqueous Solutions of Oxygen Containing Organic Compound(s)

Rapidly Deployable Over Decking Systems

Spatial Calibration for Accurate Long-Distance Measurement Using Infrared Cameras

Voltage Step-Up Converter Circuits for Low Input Voltages

What Is the Structure of the xTech|Inversion Competition?

The competition consists of three phases. The first phase runs from June 3 through June 30 and requires participants to submit concept white papers. The Army plans to select up to 12 finalists, each of whom will receive $20,000 and an opportunity to present their ideas to Army and Department of War experts. Finalists will also participate in the xTech|Inversion Accelerator Program.

During the second phase, finalists will present their commercialization approaches at Fed Supernova in Austin in August. The Army plans to select up to five winners, each of whom will receive an additional $152,000 and an opportunity to submit a Phase I Army SBIR proposal worth up to $300,000.

The third phase involves submission of Army SBIR Phase I proposals between Sept. 8 and Sept. 25. During the anticipated six-month performance period, Army experts will provide developmental and assessment-based feedback to help participants refine and evaluate proposed technologies.

What Is the Army FUZE xTech Program?

The Army FUZE xTech Program serves as the service’s key platform for scouting and accelerating dual-use technologies that enhance warfighter readiness and mission success.

Since its launch in 2018, the program has awarded more than $30 million in non-dilutive cash prizes across more than 50 competitions. Through initiatives such as xTech|Search and xTech|Inversion, the program connects nontraditional innovators with Army priorities, experimentation opportunities and transition pathways.

In September, the service announced that the Army FUZE program would direct about $750 million per year into early-stage firms developing technologies for defense missions to accelerate innovation.

In May 2025, the Army unveiled xTechSearch 9 as an open topic competition to identify new technologies from small businesses and deliver innovative capabilities designed to improve warfighter readiness.