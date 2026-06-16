GAO has warned the Navy that its push for autonomous and robotic systems is being slowed by internal hurdles

Shifting leadership priorities have reportedly hindered a consistent autonomous technology strategy

Congress requested a review of the Navy’s autonomous surface and undersea efforts

The Government Accountability Office is urging the U.S. Navy to take additional steps to accelerate the development and deployment of robotic and autonomous systems , or RAS, warning that organizational and acquisition challenges could hinder efforts to modernize naval operations.

The Navy’s push to expand robotic and autonomous systems is helping shape the future of naval operations. Learn more about the service’s modernization priorities at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Register now.

What Challenges Are Slowing Development?

In a March 2025 review, GAO determined that inconsistent leadership and changing priorities have complicated efforts to establish a unified approach for RAS investments and development.

The watchdog also said the Navy’s requirements, resourcing and acquisition processes remain largely organized around traditional ships, submarines and aircraft. As a result, autonomous programs often compete with major weapons systems for funding and attention.

GAO further noted that the Navy has yet to fully implement reforms identified in its 2021 Unmanned Campaign Framework, which was intended to support faster, iterative development of autonomous technologies.

What Prompted GAO’s Review?

Congress directed GAO to review the Navy’s efforts to develop technologies for autonomous surface and undersea vessels through a provision in a House report accompanying the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. In March 2025, GAO issued a classified report in response. This Snapshot summarizes the report’s findings and recommendations while omitting classified information on the Navy’s strategic plans, RAS, and enabling technologies.

What Actions Did GAO Recommend?

GAO recommended that the Navy manage RAS capabilities as a portfolio, establish an organizational structure that supports capability-focused development and clearly define stakeholder roles and responsibilities.

The agency said these changes could enhance coordination, streamline investments and help deliver autonomous capabilities to warfighters more quickly. Navy officials orally concurred with the recommendations in March 2025 and have begun taking steps to address them, according to GAO.