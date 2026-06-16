Senate panel backs NDAA measure linking defense contractor stock buybacks to Pentagon performance standards

Contractors would need to show plans for expanding production capacity to avoid potential limits on shareholder payouts

Industry groups argue the restrictions could deter investment and make it harder to grow the defense industrial base

The Senate Armed Services Committee has approved an amendment that would restrict stock buybacks by defense contractors that do not meet certain Pentagon performance requirements, Federal News Network reported Monday.

What Would the Senate Measure Require?

According to a summary of the committee’s fiscal 2027 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, contractors would be required to submit a qualified defense investment plan outlining efforts to expand production capacity. Companies that fail to meet the requirements could face restrictions on shareholder distributions.

The provision draws in part from legislation introduced by Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, that seeks to codify an executive order limiting stock buybacks and executive compensation practices for certain defense contractors.

The NDAA provision follows a January executive order by President Donald Trump that sought to restrict stock buybacks, dividends and certain executive compensation practices among defense contractors that fail to invest adequately in production capacity or meet Pentagon performance expectations.

The committee also approved language that would prohibit the Pentagon from awarding contracts to companies that conduct stock buybacks, pay dividends or make other equity distributions without obtaining a waiver from the defense secretary.

How Has the Defense Industry Responded to the Proposal?

Industry groups criticized the proposal, arguing that stock buyback restrictions could undermine efforts to strengthen the defense industrial base. The Aerospace Industries Association said the measure would discourage investment and make it more difficult to attract new entrants to the defense market. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce similarly warned that codifying the restrictions would create an overreaching statutory mandate and constitute an unwarranted intrusion into free-market mechanisms.