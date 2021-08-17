Unanet

Guidehouse, RELI Group Launch FedInnov8 Consulting LLC; CEO Scott McIntyre Quoted

William McCormick August 17, 2021 M&A Activity, News, Technology, Wash100

Scott McIntyre CEO Guidehouse

Guidehouse and RELI Group, Inc. announced on Tuesday that the two companies have formed a new joint venture called FedInnov8 Consulting LLC to assist government clients with the procurement of top-tier talent and encourage disadvantaged business growth and efficiency.

"We are excited about the impact we can have in helping government agencies respond to their most challenging needs and improve the lives of the people they serve,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and five-time Wash100 Award recipient. 

FedInnov8 will support government agencies in numerous sectors, including healthcare, national security, defense, and financial services, offering a range of services including strategic planning, human capital transformation, cybersecurity, digital transformation and program management.

Guidehouse and RELI Group have years of experience helping organizations lead through inherent complexities by standing up risk management and technology strategies that encourage financial stability and operational efficiency.

"As respected partners with a proven history of delivering expertise in technology and management consulting services, our FedInnov8 partnership is supported by a real passion to extend the value we bring to underserviced areas,” McIntyre added. 

To learn more about FedInnov8, visit www.fedinnov8.com.

