The FAR Council has published four proposed rules under the RFO initiative

The proposals cover 19 FAR Parts and include updates to FAR Part 52

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore agency priorities, procurement trends and more

The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council has published four proposed rules revising multiple sections of the Federal Acquisition Regulation as part of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul, or RFO, initiative.

As agencies reassess acquisition policies and procurement practices under the RFO initiative, government and industry leaders will have an opportunity to discuss evolving priorities at the 2026 FedCiv Summit, where attendees will gain insight into where agencies are focusing resources and how priorities are influencing procurement and partnership decisions. Sign up now for the Oct. 29 event!

The proposals, published Tuesday in the Federal Register, cover 19 parts of FAR. The Office of Federal Procurement Policy, General Services Administration, NASA and Department of War will accept public comments through July 23.

What FAR Parts Are Covered Under the Proposed Rules?

What Changes Are Proposed for FAR Part 52?

FAR Part 52, which covers solicitation provisions and contract clauses, is included in all four proposed rules published under the RFO initiative.

In one of the notices, the FAR Council said it has proposed clarifying the applicability of certain FAR Part 52 clauses to commercial products and services and sought feedback on a potential renumbering of FAR provisions and clauses under a new Part 52 subpart.

How Would the Latest FAR Updates Change Acquisition Practices?

An Office of Management and Budget official told Federal News Network that the FAR Council’s latest updates have revised requirements for negotiations and communications, encouraged engagement with industry throughout the acquisition process, permitted oral acquisition planning in certain cases and allowed contractors to correct minor administrative errors in proposals rather than face automatic disqualification.

The OMB official said the changes are intended to help agencies obtain needed capabilities while reducing unnecessary barriers in the procurement process, according to FNN.

How Did the Trump Administration Launch the FAR Overhaul?

In April 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing his administration to amend the Federal Acquisition Regulation to streamline the federal procurement process and eliminate barriers to doing business with the government.

In response to the order, the FAR Council issued the first set of class deviations in May 2025 to kick off FAR streamlining efforts, also known as the Regulatory FAR Overhaul initiative.

In October, the council released new model deviation text for eight parts of the FAR. Those text covered Part 15 – Contracting by Negotiation; Part 16 – Types of Contracts; Part 22 – Application of Labor Laws to Government Acquisitions; and Part 23 – Sustainable Acquisition, Material Safety and Pollution Prevention; Part 25 – Foreign Acquisition; Part 32 – Contract Financing; Part 42 – Contract Administration and Audit Services; and Part 53 – Forms.