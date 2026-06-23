President Trump signed two executive orders to advance U.S. quantum technology development and strengthen cybersecurity protections

Federal agencies are directed to accelerate the adoption of quantum-resistant encryption standards

Agencies are required to develop migration plans for high-value systems and critical assets over the next decade

President Donald Trump signed two executive orders to advance U.S. quantum technology capabilities and to prepare federal systems for the cybersecurity risks posed by powerful quantum computers, the White House said Monday.

What Does the Post-Quantum Cryptography EO Require?

Executive Order 14409 directs federal agencies to accelerate the transition of government information systems to post-quantum cryptography, or PQC, standards designed to protect data from future quantum computing threats.

The order cites growing concerns that adversaries could collect encrypted data today and decrypt it in the future once large-scale quantum computers become operational. It requires agencies to designate PQC migration leads and develop plans to transition high-value assets and high-impact systems to quantum-resistant key establishment technologies by Dec. 31, 2030, and adopt post-quantum digital signatures by Dec. 31, 2031.

It also tasks the National Institute of Standards and Technology with providing implementation guidance and launching a pilot migration project, while directing federal agencies and critical infrastructure operators to coordinate efforts supporting broader PQC adoption.

What Does the Quantum Technology Executive Order Do?

Executive Order 14411 aims to strengthen the nation’s position in quantum information science and technology, or QIST, through a government-wide strategy that advances research, commercialization and deployment of quantum technologies while strengthening national security protections.

The order directs the administration to update the National Quantum Strategy and establishes the Quantum Computer for Application Development and Discovery Science initiative to support development of advanced quantum computing capabilities for scientific, commercial and defense applications.

The EO also calls for investments in quantum sensing, networking and domestic supply chains, while expanding workforce development efforts and enhancing protections against foreign threats targeting the U.S. quantum ecosystem.

The executive orders build on earlier federal efforts to strengthen U.S. leadership in advanced technologies. Trump signed the National Quantum Initiative Act into law in 2019, authorizing $1.2 billion for quantum research and established federal coordination mechanisms for quantum technology development. The latest actions also align with broader administration initiatives supporting emerging technologies, including the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and the Genesis Mission, which focuses on accelerating scientific discovery through artificial intelligence.