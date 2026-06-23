The U.S. Army achieved a common data baseline for its Next Generation Command and Control software modernization initiative

The NGC2 common components include Anduril’s Lattice, Palantir’s Foundry and Raft’s platforms

NGC2 aims to replace battlefield software with artificial intelligence and cloud-based technologies

The U.S. Army has established a common data layer baseline for its Next Generation Command and Control software modernization effort, the military branch announced Monday.

The breakthrough resulted from 10 months of software companies’ operational training with the 4th Infantry Division and 25th Infantry Division, which provided feedback and data on the NGC2 software components.

What Are the Components of NGC2?

Anduril Industries, which has been chosen by the Army to lead the NGC2 common data baseline, will lend its Lattice platform as the key integration layer of data, applications, artificial intelligence models and battlefield software. Lattice will be used with Palantir‘s ontology-powered enterprise data system, Foundry, which will be the cloud data layer. Warfare software developer Raft will also provide its platform for NGC2 data federation and transformation as well as information and services registries.

“By establishing a common data baseline for NGC2 from the outset, the Army is creating the foundation on which future applications and AI-enabled mission capabilities can be built,” said Akash Jain, president and chief technology officer of Palantir USG and a two-time Wash100 awardee. “As the cloud data layer, Foundry helps make that foundation durable and extensible — ready to deliver decision advantage to Soldiers as NGC2 moves from prototype to production.”

What’s Next for the NGC2 Initiative?

The NGC2 common components will be proceed to operational implementation, with Anduril leading the “full stack” of NGC2 hardware and software deployment in the 4th ID, and Lockheed Martin as the lead in the 25th ID. They will be responsible for customizing applications and hardware based on commanders’ needs, including private 5G integration and electromagnetic spectrum effector fusion. A division-wide force-on-force validation of NGC2 will take place Project Convergence-Capstone 6 military exercise in July 2026.