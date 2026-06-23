Five Eyes agencies have warned of rising AI-driven cyber risks

Leaders have urged stronger cyber resilience and security practices

The 2026 Homeland Security Summit will explore AI, cyber defense and more

The leaders of the Five Eyes’ cybersecurity agencies have issued a joint statement warning that artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the cyberthreat landscape and shortening the timeline between vulnerability discovery and exploitation.

As government and industry leaders navigate the cybersecurity challenges associated with rapidly advancing AI technologies, the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12 will provide a venue for discussions on AI, cyber defense and operational capabilities across DHS agencies. Register now!

In the joint statement released Monday, the cybersecurity agency leaders from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.S. and the U.K. said frontier AI models are expected to transform both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities within months and urged business and government leaders to strengthen cyber resilience.

Why Are Leaders Being Urged to Strengthen Cyber Resilience?

The agencies said cyber risk is now a core business issue and leadership responsibility rather than a purely technical concern.

They called on leaders to understand and assess risk, readiness and accountability; prioritize foundational cybersecurity controls; provide cyber leaders with authority and resources; and remain engaged as threats and guidance evolve.

The statement said cyber resilience supports business continuity, market confidence and long-term value.

What Core Principles Did the Agencies Highlight?

According to the statement, organizations should make secure-by-design and secure-by-default practices standard.

The agency leaders said resilience should not depend on a single technology or solution and emphasized the importance of defense in depth. They also warned that evolving AI systems will introduce new vulnerabilities, including zero-day vulnerabilities.

What Practical Actions Should Organizations Take?

The agencies outlined several actions for leaders to reduce technical, financial, operational and reputational risk.

Recommended measures include reducing attack surfaces by limiting unnecessary system access and external connectivity, accelerating patching processes, addressing unsupported legacy systems, strengthening identity and access controls, and preparing for incidents through testing and training.

How Can AI Strengthen Cyber Defense?

The leaders from the cyber agencies said organizations should use AI to improve defensive capabilities as adversaries increasingly adopt the technology.

According to the statement, AI tools can help security teams identify vulnerabilities earlier, track unusual behavior, enhance software quality and accelerate incident response efforts.