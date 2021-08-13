Lockheed, Navy Surface Warfare Centers Collaborate to Deploy High-Energy Laser Tech; Tyler Fitzsimmons Quoted

HELIOS System

Three Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) divisions have worked with Lockheed Martin to help the U.S. Navy field a laser control technology the company developed to support the branch's combat identification, threat engagement and battle damage assessment efforts.

The NSWC Crane, Dahlgren and Port Hueneme divisions support initiatives to develop and deploy the High Energy Laser with Integrated Optical-Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system to the fleet, Naval Sea Systems Command said Thursday.

Lockheed won a $942.8 million contract in January 2018 to provide two HELIOS units to the Navy for testing on a DDG 51 Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer ship and at a ground facility.

“A distinguishing factor for HELIOS is it can engage with both a high-energy laser and lower power laser in the same system,” said Tyler Fitzsimmons, an NSWC Crane engineer.

The system is designed to help protect the naval ships from missiles, unmanned air vehicles and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance sensors.

Crane, Dahlgren shared experiences in low-power and high-energy technology with the project, while Port Hueneme provided test and evaluation management services to the effort.