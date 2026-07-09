Seven companies were chosen by NASA to design advanced and robotic mobility systems under the Mars Exploration Program’s STRIDE Initiative

The Science Transport and Robotic Innovation for Deployment and Exploration is seeking surface and aerial technologies that can carry scientific payloads across the Martian environment

The contracts were given to AeroVironment, Astrobotic, Venturi Astrolab and others.

NASA on Wednesday unveiled the seven contract awardees that will develop concepts for advanced mobility systems that could support future exploration of the Martian surface.

The contracts were awarded under the Science Transport and Robotic Innovation for Deployment and Exploration, or STRIDE, initiative.

NASA leaders, government officials and industry executives will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit to discuss the evolving technologies and mission priorities shaping the future of aerospace innovation, including efforts supporting space exploration and national security. Join the event on July 30 to hear how agencies and industry partners are advancing next-generation missions.

What Is STRIDE?

As part of the Mars Exploration Program, STRIDE is a technology development effort focused on advancing robotic mobility systems for future missions on the red planet. Through the program, NASA is seeking industry proposals for design studies and early-stage prototypes that could enable advanced surface and aerial platforms to transport and deploy scientific payloads until the difficult-to-reach areas on Mars.

STRIDE is also designed to encourage participation from a diverse range of companies, including traditional space technology developers and robotics firms with potential applications in planetary exploration.

Who Are the Contract Awardees?

NASA awarded contracts to AeroVironment, Astrobotic, Venturi Astrolab, Ground Control Robotics, Honeybee Robotics, Intuitive Machines and MEI Technologies, which merged with Alpha Space in 2021 to form Aegis Aerospace. They are expected to commence work this fall, operating on up to $17 million in STRIDE funding.