VA Acting Under Secretary for Health Lee Payne has led EHR modernization efforts

Payne brings more than 30 years of military healthcare leadership

The 2026 Healthcare Summit will examine federal and military health priorities

The Department of Veterans Affairs has appointed Lee Payne, deputy under secretary for health, as acting under secretary following the resignation of John Bartrum, Military Times reported Tuesday.

As leadership transitions continue across federal healthcare agencies, government and industry leaders will gather at the 2026 Healthcare Summit on Dec. 3 to discuss the priorities shaping healthcare modernization. Join officials from the Department of Health and Human Services, the Defense Health Agency, the Veterans Health Administration and other agencies as they examine digital tools, artificial intelligence, data privacy, expanded access to care and fiscal year 2027 contracting priorities. Reserve your spot now!

Why Did John Bartrum Leave VA?

Bartrum announced his resignation to employees on June 30 and said he planned to focus on his family and health while supporting the Trump administration’s efforts “in the private sector.” He did not provide any additional reason for his departure.

Bartrum is a retired Air Force Reserve major general who was confirmed by the Senate in December. Before becoming VA’s under secretary for health, he spent more than 40 years in public service, including military medical administration roles, serving as a professional staff member for the House Appropriations Committee and working as a senior adviser to VA Secretary Doug Collins during the presidential transition.

Who Is Lee Payne?

Payne is a retired U.S. Air Force major general who currently serves as deputy under secretary for health at VA. He has helped oversee the Veterans Health Administration’s policies and programs since February. He also serves as executive sponsor for VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization program, leading governance efforts and coordinating with department stakeholders supporting the deployment.

Before joining VA, Payne spent more than three decades in senior healthcare leadership positions across the Air Force, Defense Health Agency and Department of War. A board-certified physician in internal medicine, emergency medicine and medical management, he commanded three military hospitals, led the Military Health System’s EHR modernization effort and oversaw DOW’s diagnostics and testing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.