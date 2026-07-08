The investment will expand domestic production of radiation-hardened microelectronics for defense applications

BAE Systems will restore its RH45 Storefront to support trusted chip manufacturing

The effort is intended to strengthen the U.S. defense semiconductor supply chain

BAE Systems received a $16 million investment in Defense Production Act, or DPA, Title III funds from the Department of War on July 2 to scale the production of radiation-hardened microelectronics, or RHMs.

What Will the Investment Support?

The DOW said Tuesday the funding is intended to reinforce the U.S. industrial base for specialized semiconductors designed to withstand radiation exposure in military environments. According to the War Department, the investment also advances broader efforts to strengthen supply chain resilience.

Michael Cadenazzi , assistant secretary of war for industrial base policy, said RHMs are essential for the department’s missile, space and strategic systems and that the project will help ensure qualified products remain available for DOW programs.

How Will BAE Systems Expand Its Capabilities?

BAE Systems will use the funding to bring back its RH45 Storefront, a manufacturing resource supporting trusted 45-nanometer Radiation Hardened by Design integrated circuit technology. The department said the restored capability will give government and industry customers access to production processes and standardized technologies needed to design and manufacture custom radiation-hardened chips.

Jeffrey Frankston , acting deputy assistant secretary of war for industrial base resilience, said maintaining access to 45nm silicon-on-insulator technology will reduce the need for defense programs to redesign and requalify existing systems.

How Does the Award Fit Into Broader DOW Investments?

The award is one of five Defense Production Act Title III projects funded by the Warfighting Investment, Resourcing and Execution, or WIRE, directorate in fiscal 2026, with combined investments totaling $102.6 million.

The latest investment reflects the DOW’s continued use of DPA Title III funding to strengthen the domestic defense industrial base. In May, the department awarded $27.3 million to Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Co., or PacSci EMC, to increase solid rocket motor production capacity. The department also announced agreements with Boeing and Lockheed Martin to expand the production of seekers for the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement, or PAC-3 MSE, system. Lockheed, BAE Systems and Honeywell Aerospace also secured a contract to accelerate missile production and expand critical component manufacturing.