Noblis MSD Awarded $72M IDIQ Navy Contract to Enhance the Operability of Naval Surface Ships; Glenn Hickok Quoted

Glenn Hickok President Noblis MSD

Noblis MSD, a subsidiary of Noblis, has been awarded a potential five-year, $72 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), multi-award contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division to enhance the operability of naval surface ships through system modernization and sustainment.

"The Noblis MSD team has a long-standing relationship with the Navy and unique experience with this program," said Glenn Hickok, president of Noblis MSD. "We look forward to building on this experience to help the Navy achieve critical modernization and security goals."

Under the NSWC IDIQ contract, Noblis MSD will compete for task orders to deliver engineering, logistics, cyber security and waterfront training to help enhance ship operability. This work will be performed in Philadelphia and at various Naval ports.

As a system developer through lifecycle maintenance, Noblis MSD provides engineering, enterprise transformation and program management, to help clients design solutions for operations and maintenance.

"I'm especially excited about this contract," said Eric Schneider, director, Navy Strategy, Noblis MSD. "It's an opportunity to fully combine Noblis MSD's deep mission and system knowledge with Noblis' world-class Cyber, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence solutions to further advance this mission."