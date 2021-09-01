Blackstone Completes Acquisition of QTS Realty Trust; CEO Chad Williams Quoted

Chad Williams CEO QTS Realty Trust

Blackstone has officially announced that its acquisition of QTS Realty Trust has been completed for approximately $10 billion. The acquisition was completed through the affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc., and Blackstone Property Partners.

"Completing this transaction with Blackstone marks an exciting new chapter for QTS," said Chad Williams, CEO of QTS. "Our Powered by People approach will continue to be the foundation for how we serve our customers, local communities and each other, enabling QTS to continue setting a new standard for innovation and service delivery in the data center industry."

Blackstone Senior Managing Directors Greg Blank and Tyler Henritze expressed their enthusiasm for the acquisition and the future of QTS.

QTS aligns with one of Blackstone's highest conviction themes – data proliferation – and the required investment makes it well suited as a long-term holding for our perpetual capital vehicles,” said Blank and Henritze in a collective statement.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as financial advisors to Blackstone and Jefferies LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as financial advisors to QTS.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space within North America and Europe.

Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.