Curtiss-Wright Wins $100M in Contracts to Supply U.S. Naval Defense Components: CEO Lynn Bamford Quoted

Lynn Bamford CEO Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has been awarded contracts valuing approximately $100 million to provide pumps for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines as well as Ford-class aircraft carrier programs.

Bechtel Plant Machinery, Inc. awarded the contracts, which will support ship construction and enhance defense platforms for the U.S. Navy, Curtiss-Wright announced Tuesday.

“Since the inception of nuclear-powered ships, Curtiss-Wright’s commitment to providing the safest, most advanced and reliable technologies has ensured our ongoing participation in these important defense programs, which continue to receive strong Congressional support,” said 2021 Wash100 Award recipient Lynn Bamford , president and CEO of Curtiss-Wright.

Bamford added that these naval defense contracts will continue the company’s long-standing relationship with the U.S. Navy and allow Curtiss-Wright to build upon their work performed under previously awarded contracts.

Most recently, Curtiss-Wright received $130 million in contracts in the second quarter of 2021 to supply the U.S. Navy with pumps, propulsion valves, control systems and other advanced instrumentation. The established partnership between the U.S. Navy and Curtiss-Wright extends over 60 years and primarily encompasses the provision of high-performance components for the Navy’s nuclear fleet.

Curtiss-Wright will perform contract work within the Naval & Power segment at the company’s facility in Cheswick, Pennsylvania.