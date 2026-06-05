The Department of the Air Force has appointed Ashley Devoto as CIO

Devoto will oversee enterprise IT, data and AI, and cybersecurity portfolios

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The Department of the Air Force has appointed Ashley Devoto, a technology and cybersecurity leader, as its new chief information officer.

The latest appointment comes as DAF continues to advance technology, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence initiatives across the enterprise. Attend the 2026 Air and Space Summit and hear experts as they discuss AI and machine learning, interoperable optical networks, commercial space relay and more. Reserve your seat now for the July 30 event!

In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, DAF said Devoto brings to the role more than two decades of experience leading cybersecurity, technology and digital transformation efforts at military, consulting and industry organizations.

In May 2025, the department announced Jennifer Aquinas-Orozco’s appointment as acting CIO following the retirement of Venice Goodwine, a two-time Wash100 awardee.

What Will Ashley Devoto Oversee as CIO?

As CIO, Devoto will lead DAF’s enterprise IT, cybersecurity, data and AI, and defense business systems portfolios.

The department said she will also oversee approximately $17 billion in technology investments that support more than 800,000 Airmen, Guardians, civilians and contractors worldwide.

Who Is Ashley Devoto?

Devoto is a 17-year veteran of the Air Force cyber community. She served as a cyber operations officer in both active duuty and the Air Force Reserve.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she most recently served as chief information security officer at Discount Tire.

Her industry career included senior leadership roles at several companies, including CISO Global, Booz Allen Hamilton, Bank of America and EY. She also served as a cybersecurity consultant at Delta Risk and a senior business analyst at ExxonMobil.