As the Department of the Air Force accelerates modernization efforts across command-and-control, cyber operations, AI and advanced sensing, contractors supporting next-generation mission technologies are seeing growing opportunities to engage with the service.

Recent open solicitations and commercial solutions openings reflect the Air Force’s increasing focus on resilient networks, Joint All-Domain Command and Control integration, autonomous systems and AI-enabled decision-making. For GovCon executives, these opportunities provide insight into where the Air Force is prioritizing investment and innovation.

As the Air Force accelerates modernization efforts across AI, resilient communications, operational readiness and multi-domain command and control, the 2026 Air and Space Summit , set for July 30, will provide GovCon executives with a unique opportunity to hear directly from the service and industry leaders shaping the future of air and space power. Register now to gain insights from high-ranking leaders including Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. John Lamontagne .

Here are seven open Air Force contract opportunities government contractors should have on their radar.

What Are the Open Contract Opportunities From USAF Right Now?

1. Combatant Commanders Integrated Command and Control System Modernization

The Space Systems Command, on behalf of the North American Aerospace Defense Command Cheyenne Mountain Complex-Integrated Tactical Warning/Attack Assessment Program Office, is seeking industry input on modernization approaches for the Combatant Commanders Integrated Command and Control System, or CCIC2S .

CCIC2S is a mission-critical command-and-control system that provides continuous missile warning and attack assessment capabilities for North America and geographic combatant commands. The system integrates data from terrestrial and space-based sensors, command-and-control nodes and communications networks to deliver timely warning of air, missile and space threats.

Through this request for information, the government is evaluating innovative solutions that can modernize the CCIC2S system-of-systems architecture while maintaining current operational requirements and improving the system’s ability to rapidly adapt to emerging threats.

Areas of interest include:

Command-and-control modernization

Missile warning and attack assessment systems

Next-generation cyber operations

System-of-systems integration

Secure communications and data dissemination

User interface modernization

Why this opportunity matters for GovCons:

Signals continued investment in resilient command-and-control architectures for homeland defense and strategic warning missions

Companies specializing in secure infrastructure, systems integration and mission-critical modernization are at an advantage

Response deadline: July 20, 2026

2. ACC/A2 Intelligence Community Commercial Solutions Opening

Air Combat Command’s Directorate of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, or ACC/A2, is seeking commercial technologies and services that support the mission of the Air Force Intelligence Community through a commercial solutions opening.

The solicitation is designed to identify innovative commercial capabilities that can directly support intelligence community mission requirements. Under the CSO, the government may competitively award contracts for commercial items, technologies and services based on evaluations conducted by scientific, technical and operational subject-matter experts across the Air Force.

ACC/A2 is specifically seeking secure, scalable and operationally relevant solutions that can be rapidly integrated and deployed to support intelligence operations and decision-making.

Areas of interest include:

AI-driven predictive analysis

Joint All-Domain Command and Control integration

Advanced sensing technologies

Resilient cyber operations

Secure and scalable commercial technologies

Why this opportunity matters for GovCons:

The Air Force’s intelligence community is focused on accelerating adoption of commercial innovation

Contractors with expertise in AI, advanced analytics, sensor technologies, cyber resilience and mission systems integration have an opportunity to demonstrate capabilities that address evolving national security challenges

Response deadline: September 30, 2026

3. AFCENT Battle Lab Counter-UAS and Defensive Capability CSO

Shaw Air Force Base is conducting a commercial solutions opening to acquire innovative commercial technologies and services that support AFCENT Battle Lab and U.S. Air Forces Central requirements. The CSO is intended to streamline acquisition of commercial items that close capability gaps, advance mission capabilities or apply existing technologies in new ways.

The government is seeking rapid, commercial off-the-shelf counter-UAS and defensive capabilities that can be deployed as part of a cohesive, enterprise-wide open architecture ecosystem. The solicitation strongly encourages industry teaming arrangements and integrated, end-to-end solutions that can be rapidly fielded and sustained across the operational lifecycle.

Technologies of interest include:

Counter-unmanned aircraft systems, or cUAS

Intelligence and multi-source data fusion

Kinetic and non-kinetic defeat capabilities

Open architecture and MOSA-based systems

Sensor integration and operational networking

Enterprise-wide defensive ecosystems

Why this opportunity matters for GovCons:

Highlights growing Air Force and DOW demand for integrated counter-drone capabilities capable of addressing increasingly sophisticated aerial threats

The government is prioritizing interoperable, open-architecture systems that can rapidly evolve alongside emerging threats

Contractors specializing in cUAS technologies, AI-enabled threat detection, sensor fusion, mission software, systems integration and open architecture solutions will find significant opportunities to support future force protection and air defense missions

Response window: Open for one calendar year beginning May 22, 2026.

Join industry leaders who will have the chance to ask Air and Space Force officials about open contract opportunities and get in front of decision-makers at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Register today to ensure your organization has representation at the event .

4. AFRL Foundations of Trusted Systems BAA

The Air Force Research Laboratory is soliciting white papers under its Foundations of Trusted Systems Broad Agency Announcement to support research, development, integration, testing and evaluation of technologies that establish trusted foundations for hardware and software supporting command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, or C4I, and cyber information processing systems. The effort seeks innovative approaches that improve the security, resilience and affordability of next-generation defense technologies.

AFRL estimates approximately $99.9 million in total funding for the BAA and anticipates making multiple awards through a variety of contracting mechanisms, including procurement contracts, grants, cooperative agreements and other transactions.

Areas of interest include:

Trusted hardware and software technologies

Secure and resilient information processing systems

C4I technologies

Cyber technologies and architectures

System integration, testing and evaluation

Foundational security and trust mechanisms

Why this opportunity matters for GovCons:

Signals AFRL’s continued investment in foundational technologies that underpin secure military communications, cyber operations and information processing systems

Contractors, research organizations and technology developers working in trusted computing, cybersecurity, resilient architectures and advanced C4I systems will find opportunities to support future Air Force modernization and transition research into operational capabilities

Response deadline: September 2, 2026, for FY27 consideration.

5. Research Engineering Development and Analysis for Cyber Targeting

The Air Force is soliciting research proposals under the Research Engineering Development and Analysis for Cyber Targeting, or REDACT, Advanced Research Announcement . The effort seeks innovative approaches for adversary system-of-systems analysis to support the Air Force, U.S. Cyber Command and other mission partners.

Research activities may include requirements evaluation, proof-of-concept technology development and deployment of technologies into operationally realistic environments for testing and evaluation. The objective is to improve understanding of adversary systems and enable the development and optimization of tactics, techniques and procedures against evolving threats.

AFRL estimates approximately $999.9 million in total funding for the announcement and anticipates making multiple awards through procurement contracts and other transactions. Individual awards will typically range from $1 million to $100 million and may extend up to 60 months.

Areas of interest include:

Adversary system-of-systems analysis

Cyber targeting research

Threat analysis and assessment

Operational cyber technologies

Tactics, techniques and procedures development

Technology prototyping and evaluation

Why this opportunity matters for GovCons:

The opportunity reflects continued investment in cyber mission capabilities supporting national security and military operations

Contractors with expertise in cyber research, threat analysis, operational technology development and systems engineering are at an advantage

Response Deadline: November 1, 2026

6. Advanced Tracking Architecture Using AI

The Air Force is soliciting research proposals under the Advanced Tracking Architecture Using AI, or ATA-AI, Advanced Research Announcement . The effort seeks innovative technologies and techniques for next-generation target tracking architectures that integrate diverse data sources and leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and machine inferencing within high-performance computing environments.

The objective is to design, develop, test and evaluate advanced tracking capabilities that improve target tracking performance and support future operational requirements. AFRL estimates approximately $99 million in total funding for the announcement and anticipates making multiple awards through procurement contracts and other transactions.

Areas of interest include:

Next-generation target tracking architectures

Data integration and fusion

High-performance computing

Advanced sensing and analytics technologies

Technology development, testing and evaluation

Why this opportunity matters for GovCons:

Reflects continued Air Force investment in advanced sensing, data processing and AI-enabled mission capabilities

Contractors with expertise in AI, machine learning, data fusion, sensor technologies and high-performance computing will continue to find opportunities to support target tracking and operational awareness initiatives

Response Deadline: November 30, 2026

7. Advanced Cyber Effects for Strategic Operations

The Air Force Research Laboratory is soliciting proposals under the Advanced Cyber Effects for Strategic Operations, or ACESO, Advanced Research Announcement . The effort seeks to develop cyber operations prototypes that can transition into operational Department of War platforms and support military superiority in the cyber domain.

AFRL estimates approximately $950 million in total funding for the announcement and anticipates making multiple awards through procurement contracts and other transactions. Individual awards will typically range from $10 million to $50 million and may extend up to 60 months, with the potential for successful prototype efforts to transition into follow-on production contracts or agreements.

Areas of interest include:

Cyber operations technologies

Cyber effects development and prototyping

Operational cyber capabilities

Command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, or C4I, systems

Mission-focused cyber technologies

Prototype development and transition

Why this opportunity matters for GovCons:

Reflects significant Air Force investment in operational cyber capabilities and technologies designed for transition into DOW mission environments

Contractors specializing in cyber operations, C4I systems, cyber effects, mission software and advanced cyber technologies are at an advantage to support future defense cyber missions and operational requirements

Response Deadline: September 30, 2026

Why Are These Opportunities Important for the Defense Industrial Base?

Collectively, these solicitations illustrate several major Air Force modernization themes: operational speed, AI integration, cyber resilience, JADC2 connectivity and open architecture systems.

For government contractors, the opportunities also demonstrate how the Air Force is increasingly leveraging commercial solutions openings, broad agency announcements and rapid acquisition pathways to accelerate innovation and engage nontraditional vendors.

As defense leaders prioritize operational agility and multi-domain integration, companies capable of delivering scalable, secure and interoperable technologies may be best positioned to compete for future Air Force modernization programs.