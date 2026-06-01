The AUKUS partners have reaffirmed their commitment to submarine and advanced defense initiatives

Officials from the AUKUS nations highlighted progress on Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine pathway

The trilateral alliance launched the first Pillar II signature project focused on uncrewed undersea systems

Defense leaders from Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to the AUKUS security partnership, announcing new milestones for the trilateral submarine program and unveiling the first signature project under AUKUS Pillar II focused on uncrewed undersea capabilities.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, Secretary of War and Wash100 Award recipient Pete Hegseth, and U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey met at the U.S. Embassy in Singapore to review progress on the AUKUS initiative, the Department of War said Saturday.

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What Progress Has Been Made on AUKUS Pillar I?

The three officials said AUKUS Pillar I remains on track to support Australia’s acquisition of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

They announced the completion of arrangements needed to establish Submarine Rotational Force-West, or SRF-West, in 2027 at HMAS Stirling, the Royal Australian Navy’s largest base. The initiative is intended to expand regional submarine maintenance and sustainment capabilities while helping Australia prepare to operate and maintain its future submarine fleet.

According to the joint statement, the U.S. Navy recently authorized the establishment of support elements for SRF-West and will begin rotating personnel to HMAS Stirling later this year. The U.K. also reaffirmed plans for a rotational presence and cited the successful submarine maintenance period conducted recently by HMS Anson.

The officials also highlighted Australia’s planned investments of up to $5.74 billion in infrastructure and logistics support for SRF-West, along with $2.8 billion for a new submarine construction yard in South Australia and $8.62 billion for the Henderson Defense Precinct to support maintenance and sustainment activities.

The three governments said they are pursuing a streamlined approach to Australia’s planned acquisition of Virginia-class submarines. That approach will allow Canberra to purchase three in-service units of such submarines rather than a mix of new and existing variants, simplifying supply chain management, reducing sustainment complexity and improving cost efficiencies.

The ministers also cited continued progress on the SSN-AUKUS submarine program, which will provide Australia and the U.K. with a next-generation nuclear-powered attack submarine capability. The U.K. previously committed $8.08 billion to support the program.

What Is the First AUKUS Pillar II Signature Project?

The defense leaders announced the first official AUKUS Pillar II signature project, which will focus on developing advanced payloads and enabling systems for the partners’ uncrewed undersea vehicles.

According to an accompanying fact sheet, the effort will begin delivering capabilities in 2027 and is designed to improve interoperability among AUKUS partners while accelerating deployment of advanced maritime technologies.

The project will support missions, including protection of critical seabed infrastructure, surveillance and reconnaissance operations, strike missions, logistics support, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, mine countermeasures, electronic warfare, and contested littoral operations.

Under the initiative, Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. will initially develop national payloads that can be integrated into each country’s UUV platforms. The partners then plan to jointly develop and produce trilateral payloads and enabling technologies, including next-generation systems.

The effort will also establish common standards, shared control systems and trilateral operational concepts to improve collaboration.

How Are AUKUS Partners Expanding Defense Industrial Cooperation?

The officials reaffirmed support for expanding the AUKUS license-free defense trade environment by taking steps to reduce the list of restricted technologies exchanged among partner nations.

They also emphasized the role of the Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum in strengthening collaboration in the trilateral defense industrial base and accelerating the development of advanced military technologies.

The meeting follows uncertainty surrounding the future of AUKUS after the Trump administration launched a review of the partnership in 2025.