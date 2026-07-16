AFLCMC is conducting market research for a new Tactical ATC Command and Control System known as TACOS

The procurement would cover a modular, expeditionary system fusing radar, UAS, weather and tactical data link feeds

The RFI will help the Air Force determine a future acquisition strategy for the ATC/C2 platform

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center has issued a request for information to identify vendors capable of supplying a Tactical Air Traffic Control Command and Control System, referred to as TACOS, intended to replace expeditionary air traffic systems that were not designed for contested, multi-domain environments.

According to the notice posted Tuesday, AFLCMC’s Electronic Systems Directorate at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is conducting the market research on behalf of Headquarters Air Force Flight Standards Agency to inform a potential future acquisition strategy for the system.

Amid growing Air Force investment in resilient command-and-control and battle management technology, the Potomac Officers Club will host the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, featuring discussions on AI-enabled decision-making, autonomous systems and next-generation battle networks as the service modernizes for contested operations. Save your spot now!

What Capabilities Does the Air Force Want From TACOS?

The RFI calls for a non-proprietary, Modular Open Systems Approach architecture that would let commanders swap or upgrade AI/ML-enabled hardware and software modules without disrupting the rest of the system. TACOS must fuse radar, ADS-B, Link 16 and weather feeds into a single air picture, operate within a 20-by-20-foot footprint and remain transportable on one 463L pallet.

How Would TACOS Support the Air Force Battle Network and Advanced Platforms?

TACOS is envisioned as a node within the Department of the Air Force Battle Network, complementing the service’s push toward Advanced Battle Management System-style AI-enabled decision-making. The system must also deconflict Collaborative Combat Aircraft and integrate counter-UAS effectors, supporting the full detect-track-identify-defeat kill chain against unmanned aerial threats.

What Are the Submission Requirements for the TACOS RFI?

AFLCMC’s Electronic Systems Directorate is leading the effort, with industry responses due by 3 p.m. EDT on Aug. 28, 2026, submitted via the DoD Safe Access File Exchange. Companies must first notify the contracting officer to receive a 14-day drop-off request before submitting nonproprietary information for review.