Acting director of the Army Office of Small Business Programs has urged businesses to research the Army’s long-range acquisition forecast

Panelists said subcontracting with a prime contractor helps new businesses build experience, develop past performance and form relationships in the government marketplace

The Department of War’s Mentor-Protégé Program pairs eligible small businesses with experienced mentors to build technical and business capabilities over time

Small businesses pursuing military contracts must target specific agency needs and capability gaps rather than relying on a generic pitch, Pamela Callicutt , acting director of the Army Office of Small Business Programs, warned during the “Doing Business with the Government” fireside chat at the 38th Annual Department of the Navy Gold Coast Small Business Procurement Expo held in San Diego.

Moderated by James R. Mismash, Deputy Assistant Secretary of War for Industrial Base Growth, the panel featured OSBP leaders from the Army, Navy, Space Force, and Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, who shared practical strategies for navigating defense procurement. The Army wrote about the panel in a blog post published on Sept. 2.

How Can Small Businesses Identify the Right Army Customer?

Callicutt stressed that the Army’s size and structure make it essential for businesses to pinpoint where their capabilities fit before reaching out to a specific command or buying activity. She pointed businesses toward the Army’s long-range acquisition forecast as a resource for researching upcoming requirements and aligning offerings with capability gaps.

Panelists including Andrew Magliochetti , then-director of the Department of the Navy Office of Small Business Programs, echoed the importance of understanding each agency’s distinct buying process.

The panel encouraged businesses to tailor capability statements to each specific agency and opportunity rather than reusing the same materials for every customer. For Army-focused pursuits, Callicutt advised highlighting relevant experience, past performance and how a company’s capabilities address a defined mission need.

Panelists also emphasized selectivity, noting that not every opportunity aligns with a business’ strengths even when multiple products or services could technically qualify. Understanding an agency’s mission and procurement cycle helps businesses decide where to focus limited time and resources.

What Role Does Subcontracting Play for Newer Government Contractors?

For companies still building a foothold in government contracting, panelists recommended subcontracting as a practical starting point. Working under a prime contractor allows a small business to gain direct experience, build past performance and develop working relationships while learning the broader government marketplace.

This approach was framed as a lower-barrier entry compared with pursuing prime contracts directly. Panelists tied this strategy to earlier engagement, noting that tracking contract expirations and industry events helps businesses build relationships ahead of a solicitation’s release.

How Does the Mentor-Protégé Program Support Small Business Growth?

The Department of War Mentor-Protégé Program was discussed as a resource for eligible small businesses looking to expand their capabilities through structured partnerships with larger contractors.

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency is among the agencies executing similar mentor-protégé initiatives, reflecting a department-wide push to strengthen the defense supply chain through these relationships.

Callicutt encouraged businesses to be deliberate when selecting a mentor, suggesting an initial subcontracting arrangement to test the fit before entering a formal agreement. Businesses interested in continuing the conversation with the Army can attend the AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition in October, where the Army Office of Small Business Programs will host its Small Business Seminar and Matchmaking sessions.