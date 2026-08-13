CISA is planning to centralize cybersecurity tool purchasing through a large-scale acquisition strategy

The effort could support more than $600 million in annual cyber procurement activity

The initiative is intended to speed access to cybersecurity tools and software licenses

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is conducting market research for a strategic cybersecurity tool procurement effort through a request for information issued by the General Services Administration’s Assisted Acquisition Services division.

What Is GSA Seeking Through the RFI?

According to the solicitation notice posted Wednesday on SAM.gov, CISA is seeking contractor support aimed at strengthening how it manages procurement of cyber tools and software while reducing expenses and building tracking tools that would give the agency better oversight of its purchasing activity. CISA said the requirement is intended to help users acquire cybersecurity tools more quickly while providing access to favorable pricing and flexible software licensing arrangements.

The requirement is currently estimated at a minimum of $600 million annually, with an estimated contract lifecycle value of at least $6 billion. Responses are due Sept. 1.

CISA’s cyber acquisition initiative aligns with broader DHS priorities in cybersecurity and technology modernization. Government and industry leaders will tackle these focus areas at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10. Register today .

How Would the Contract Support Cyber Procurement?

The effort is intended to centralize how cyber tools are acquired to strengthen purchasing power for the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program and other cybersecurity initiatives. The notice states that CDM and these broader programs together handle more than 500 procurements each year, totaling upward of $600 million.

The contractor would provide transactional procurement support, enterprise license management and direct materials purchasing for federal civilian executive branch agencies, including both Chief Financial Officer Act and non-CFO Act organizations.