The Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy has committed $135 million to advance and commercialize fusion technologies, marking the agency’s largest-ever concentrated funding investment in the sector.

ARPA-E said Wednesday the initiative was unveiled by Director Conner Prochaska at the 2026 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit, noting the funding will be deployed over an 18-month period to address key technical barriers to commercial fusion power.

Gain insights into where federal civilian agencies are investing, how procurement strategies are evolving and what they expect from trusted industry partners at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29. Register now!

What Will the $135M Investment Support?

The new funding expands ARPA-E’s fusion portfolio and targets challenges tied to cost, performance and scalability of commercial fusion systems.

Focus areas include advanced plasma heating and driver systems, next-generation fuel cycles and fuels, power conversion technologies, and new fusion power plant architectures aimed at improving efficiency and reducing system footprint.

The effort aligns with broader federal priorities to strengthen energy security and expand reliable baseload power through advanced technologies.

How Does the Investment Build on ARPA-E’s Fusion Track Record?

The announcement builds on more than a decade of ARPA-E investment in unconventional fusion approaches.

Since entering the field in 2014, the agency has committed about $134 million to commercial fusion technologies, driving over $1.5 billion in private investment to the field.

The fusion industry has seen remarkable growth under ARPA-E’s influence, growing from just 12 companies to over 50 with $10 billion in total private backing — many of which were launched as direct spin-outs of ARPA-E-funded initiatives.

The organization’s efforts have contributed to the development of companies such as Zap Energy, Realta Fusion, Thea Energy and Type One Energy.

Why Is Fusion Gaining Momentum?

The investment comes as global energy demand is expected to rise sharply, driven by artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

Fusion is viewed as a potential source of abundant, carbon-free baseload power, capable of supporting increasingly complex and energy-intensive systems.

Federal efforts to advance fusion have accelerated in recent years. In 2025, DOE announced $134 million for fusion research projects aimed at strengthening collaboration among national laboratories, universities and private industry.

Earlier, the agency provided $50 million for fusion energy research, with $30 million of the amount awarded by ARPA-E and the Office of Science to the Galvanizing Advances in Market-aligned fusion for the Overabundance of Watts program, focused on developing enabling technologies for fusion energy.

What Comes Next for ARPA-E?

ARPA-E said it will continue to focus on de-risking complex challenges that the commercial market has yet to address.

CHADWICK, ARPA-E’s newest fusion program, is exploring advanced materials and alloys needed to sustain fusion power plants over decades of operation.

“The question is no longer whether fusion is possible. The question is how fast we get fusion-generated power on the grid, and whether America leads that achievement,” said Prochaska.