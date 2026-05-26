Federal civilian agencies manage domestic and international government operations outside of military missions

The FedCiv classification typically excludes defense, intelligence, healthcare and law enforcement organizations

The 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 will bring together senior government officials to discuss how industry can support various agency needs

Federal civilian agencies deliver essential services that keep the country running. While the Department of War focuses on national security and military operations, federal civilian agencies manage the daily domestic and international affairs of the country, execute mandates and laws, and administer public programs and services.

At the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29, federal civilian agency missions and requirements are getting the spotlight! The event will convene top government and industry leaders to explore the changing regulatory environments as new mandates on modernization, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other national priorities emerge. Attendees will learn how agencies are investing their resources to support their missions. Sign up here to secure your seat!

What Is a Federal Civilian Agency?

Federal civilian agencies are typically defined as organizations that employ civilian personnel and deliver critical services that improve the lives of every citizen.

However, the distinction between a federal civilian agency and other government organizations is clearer when considering what it is not.

According to Cornell University’s Legal Information Institute, FedCiv agencies, as defined in the Code of Federal Regulations, are “non-defense” organizations in the executive, legislative or judicial branches of the U.S. government. The CFR explicitly excludes the Senate, the House of Representatives and the Architect of the Capitol.

The definition also excludes the U.S. Coast Guard. While the Coast Guard operates under the Department of Homeland Security in peacetime, it maintains military responsibilities and can be transferred to the Department of the Navy in wartime .

In most cases, the FedCiv classification excludes intelligence and law enforcement organizations, such as the CIA and the FBI.

The Department of Health and Human Services and other federal health agencies and the Department of Homeland Security may also sometimes be considered distinct from standard “civilian” classifications to highlight their specialized mission areas.

The Potomac Officers Club, for instance, hosts separate summits for intelligence, homeland security and healthcare. The 2026 Intel Summit , dedicated to discussing the mission of intelligence agencies, is scheduled for Sept. 24. Meanwhile, the 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 12 will highlight the priorities of DHS and its components. The 2026 Healthcare Summit , which will feature leaders from HHS, the Defense Health Agency, the Veterans Health Administration and other health agencies, will take place on Dec. 3.

The distinction between what is a federal civilian agency and what is not is important because it influences its operational authorities, procurement rules and cybersecurity standards.

What Are the FedCiv Agencies?

Here is a list of federal civilian agencies, including 12 executive departments and their sub-agencies, that meet the definition provided above.

Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service Agricultural Research Service Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Economic Research Service Farm Service Agency Food and Nutrition Service Food Safety and Inspection Service Foreign Agricultural Service Forest Service National Agricultural Library National Agricultural Statistics Service National Institute of Food and Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service Risk Management Agency Rural Business-Cooperative Service Rural Housing Service Rural Utilities Service

Department of Commerce Bureau of Economic Analysis Bureau of Industry and Security Bureau of the Census Economic Development Administration International Trade Administration Minority Business Development Agency National Institute of Standards and Technology National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Technical Information Service National Telecommunications and Information Administration U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Department of Education Institute of Education Sciences Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education Office of Elementary and Secondary Education Office of Federal Student Aid Office of Postsecondary Education Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services Office for Civil Rights

Department of Energy Bonneville Power Administration Energy Information Administration National Nuclear Security Administration Office of Science Southeastern Power Administration Southwestern Power Administration U.S. Energy Information Administration Western Area Power Administration

Department of Housing and Urban Development Federal Housing Administration Office of Community Planning and Development Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Office of Public and Indian Housing

Department of the Interior Bureau of Indian Affairs Bureau of Indian Education Bureau of Land Management Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Bureau of Reclamation Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement Bureau of Trust Funds Administration National Park Service Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service U.S. Geological Survey

Department of Justice Antitrust Division Bureau of Justice Statistics Civil Division Civil Rights Division Criminal Division Environment and Natural Resources Division Executive Office for Immigration Review National Fraud Enforcement Division National Institute of Corrections National Institute of Justice National Security Division Office of Justice Programs U.S. Trustee Program

Department of Labor Bureau of International Labor Affairs Bureau of Labor Statistics Employee Benefits Security Administration Employment and Training Administration Mine Safety and Health Administration Occupational Safety and Health Administration Office of Disability Employment Policy Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs Office of Labor-Management Standards Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs Wage and Hour Division Women’s Bureau Veterans’ Employment and Training Service

Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs Bureau of Diplomatic Security Foreign Service Institute

Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration Federal Highway Administration Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Federal Railroad Administration Federal Transit Administration Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation Maritime Administration National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration Bureau of Transportation Statistics

Department of the Treasury Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau Bureau of Engraving and Printing Bureau of the Fiscal Service Community Development Financial Institutions Fund Financial Crimes Enforcement Network Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Office of Financial Research Office of Foreign Assets Control Internal Revenue Service U.S. Mint

Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration Veterans Benefits Administration

Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Congressional Budget Office

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Consumer Product Safety Commission

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

Environmental Protection Agency

Export-Import Bank of the United States

Federal Communications Commission

Federal Election Commission

Federal Housing Finance Agency

Federal Labor Relations Authority

Federal Maritime Commission

Federal Trade Commission

Federal Reserve System

General Services Administration

Government Accountability Office

Government Publishing Office

Millennium Challenge Corporation

National Archives and Records Administration

National Credit Union Administration

National Labor Relations Board

NASA

National Science Foundation

National Transportation Safety Board

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Office of Management and Budget

Office of Personnel Management

Office of Science and Technology Policy

Office of the U.S. Trade Representative

Small Business Administration

Securities and Exchange Commission

Social Security Administration

U.S. Agency for International Development

U.S. Postal Service

Why Should GovCons Attend the 2026 FedCiv Summit?

For the 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29, the Potomac Officers Club will curate keynote speeches and panel discussions featuring some of the most influential voices in government and industry to discuss ongoing and future initiatives related to modernization, artificial intelligence adoption, cyber resilience and other priorities.

Attendees of the event will:

Hear perspectives from senior government leaders on modernization challenges, workforce enablement and enterprise-wide transformation programs

Understand how regulatory mandates and emerging national priorities are shaping technology adoption and acquisition decisions

Learn where agencies are concentrating technology investments

Identify opportunities to support cross-agency initiatives related to AI, data, cloud, cybersecurity and modernization

Gain actionable intelligence that can help organizations anticipate future demand and strengthen their position in the federal civilian market

Network with the companies leading the market in delivering critical capabilities to FedCiv agencies

Forge partnerships that will drive innovations