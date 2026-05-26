The Pentagon has requested $29.5 billion for AI supercomputing modernization in FY 2027

The AI Arsenal initiative supports secure data centers and AI supercomputers

The 2026 DOW summits will highlight military AI applications and modernization efforts

The Department of War is requesting $29.5 billion in fiscal year 2027 funding to modernize artificial intelligence supercomputing capabilities and expand secure computing infrastructure through the “AI Arsenal initiative,” DefenseScoop reported Friday.

AI will be one of the central topics at the Potomac Officers Club’s DOW summits this summer. Sign up now for the 2026 Army Summit, 2026 Air and Space Summit and 2026 Navy Summit to join senior military leaders, defense officials and industry executives in discussions on how they are applying AI and other technologies to give warfighters a competitive edge.

What Does the DOW AI Arsenal Initiative Cover?

A Pentagon official told DefenseScoop the AI Arsenal initiative represents “an investment in foundational, government-owned AI infrastructure to maximize federal buying power and build the strategic advantage we need.”

According to recently released budget documents, the DOW’s proposed spending plan would support the construction of highly secure data centers and the purchase of next-generation AI supercomputers and graphics processing units. The proposal also includes the establishment of a National Security Investment Fund focused on energy systems, manufacturing capacity, communications networks and logistics infrastructure.

The latest development came four months after the Pentagon issued a memorandum to establish a departmentwide strategy to boost artificial intelligence adoption and experimentation.

How Does the Initiative Align With the White House’s AI Action Plan?

A Pentagon official said the initiative aligns with the White House’s AI Action Plan, which emphasized the need for robust AI infrastructure.

Introduced in July 2025, the AI Action Plan outlines over 90 federal policy actions across three pillars: accelerating AI innovation; building American AI infrastructure; and leading in international AI diplomacy and security.

Key policies intended to advance AI innovation include removing red tape and regulation; ensuring frontier AI systems protect free speech and American values; and encouraging open-source and open-weight AI development.