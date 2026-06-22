L3Harris Technologies has delivered the VC-25B Bridge aircraft to the U.S. Air Force

The vehicle will be used in presidential airlift missions while the a long-term fleet is in development

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, a 2026 Wash100 winner, said the delivery proves the efficiency and commitment to quality of the U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force announced Friday that it has received the VC-25B Bridge aircraft at the Presidential Airlift Group, Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. The plane, a temporary replacement for the aging “Air Force One” model, was delivered by L3Harris Technologies, which spent 10 months constructing the aircraft from a Boeing 747-8I plane.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink, a 2026 Wash100 winner, said that the delivery “proves that the U.S. Air Force can move fast without sacrificing quality, security, or reliability … From the beginning, we meticulously evaluated every requirement to accelerate delivery while maintaining the high standards expected of the presidential mission,” he remarked.

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Christopher Kubasik, L3Harris chairman and CEO, and three-time Wash100 awardee, expressed similar sentiments.

“Through a trusted, fast-tracked partnership with the Air Force, we have proven that the U.S. defense industrial base can move at maximum velocity when the mission demands it,” he said.

What Is the Function of the VC-25B Bridge Aircraft?

The VC-25B Bridge aircraft will serve as a presidential airborne command post to gradually replace the older Boeing VC-25A fleet. It features a new communications system that promises resilient and uninterrupted connectivity for presidential missions. VC-25B Bridge will be used while Boeing’s long-term version of the fleet is undergoing development.

What Is Next for the VC-25B Bridge Aircraft?

The U.S. Air Force will commence commissioning flights of the vehicle, after which it will be used along with the VC-25A and Boeing C-32 fleets. Ahead of the flights, L3Harris in January provided a three-dimensional mock-up of its interior to help the White House become familiarized with its functions. The Atlas Air 747-8F and Lufthansa 747-8i planes were used for training pilots and maintenance crew.