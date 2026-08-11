National security leader Cameron Hamilton has been confirmed as FEMA administrator

Hamilton was nominated for the role in May

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Cameron Hamilton, a former Navy SEAL, has been sworn in as administrator of the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

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Following his confirmation, FEMA said Monday Hamilton took on the role as head of the agency under President Donald Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin. The Hill reported Friday that the Senate confirmed Hamilton’s nomination as part of a broader slate of 74 executive branch nominees in a 51-47 vote.

What Are Hamilton’s Responsibilities as FEMA Administrator?

Hamilton is charged with leading FEMA’s mission of serving as a lean, deployable disaster force that supports states, tribes and local governments. His general responsibilities include coordinating and supporting response and recovery efforts for state, local, territorial and tribal partners through requested guidance, resources and coordinated programs.

“I deeply believe in the FEMA mission, which is rooted in servant leadership — a principle I’ve remained committed to throughout my own career,” said Hamilton. “The American people deserve a FEMA that is not bogged down with bureaucracy, but one that is focused on preparing and supporting state, local, tribal and territorial governments to get the help that is needed to their communities.”

Who Is Cameron Hamilton?

Hamilton is a former U.S. Navy SEAL and emergency management and national security leader with nearly two decades of experience in public service, executive leadership, response and recovery operations, special operations, logistics and program management, spanning five presidential administrations.

He previously served as the senior official performing the duties of the FEMA administrator in 2025. He was nominated for the permanent FEMA administrator position in May.

Hamilton’s career includes service in the Navy with SEAL Team 8, where he specialized in developing and implementing crisis response plans for chemical, biological and radiological terrorism incidents. He also served as an emergency management specialist at the State Department, leading operational, emergency and medical service support planning initiatives, and as director of emergency medical services at DHS, overseeing standards and management for more than 4,000 EMS and first responder personnel.