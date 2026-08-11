DARPA is planning to establish a new Next-Generation Hypersonic Cruise Missile program

The agency has issued a notice seeking input to help shape technical requirements and acquisition planning for the program

The proposed initiative aims to advance hypersonic missile range, speed and operational performance

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has issued a request for information on a potential Next Generation Hypersonic Cruise Missile, or NGHCM, program .

According to a notice published Friday on SAM.gov, responses are due Oct. 6 and will help DARPA refine technical requirements, validate program assumptions and shape an acquisition strategy for a possible future solicitation.

What Is DARPA Seeking From Industry?

DARPA is seeking information from traditional and nontraditional defense contractors, technology developers and test and evaluation providers through the RFI. The agency said responses could shape a future NGHCM program for the design, production and testing of a hypersonic cruise missile demonstrator.

The effort would seek greater range, cruise speed and altitude while favoring design approaches that support affordable production. DARPA added that military operations may face growing challenges from evolving integrated air defense systems fielded by peer competitors.

What Focus Areas Is DARPA Targeting?

This solicitation calls for industry input on three focus areas:

Trade space exploration and concept development examines missile architecture concepts and approaches to subsystem integration.

examines missile architecture concepts and approaches to subsystem integration. Critical technology evaluation seeks novel subsystem technologies, including air-breathing propulsion, advanced fuels and materials designed for extreme temperatures.

seeks novel subsystem technologies, including air-breathing propulsion, advanced fuels and materials designed for extreme temperatures. Innovative T&E technologies explores alternative testing methods, instrumentation concepts and flight-test approaches intended to lower costs and shorten schedules while reducing risk.

Respondents may address one, two or all three focus areas and are not required to cover every item within a chosen area.