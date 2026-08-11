NSWC Indian Head Division has conducted the first-ever static firing of a regrained Mk 70 solid rocket motor

The demonstration supports the command’s push to expand production capacity for large solid rocket motors

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Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division performed the inaugural static firing of a regrained Mk 70 solid rocket motor, or SRM, at its manufacturing facilities in Indian Head, Maryland, on Wednesday, Aug. 5.

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NSWC IHD said Monday the demonstration marks a milestone in the division’s efforts to increase production capacity for large SRMs.

What Happened During the Mk 70 Static Firing?

The static firing took place in one of NSWC IHD’s restored large firing bays, a facility brought back online under the Energetics Comprehensive Modernization Plan, or ECMP, a 15-year, $2.7 billion effort to strengthen the organic defense industrial base. Because solid rocket motors cannot be shut down once ignited, static firings serve as a secure, ground-based method for assessing quality and performance.

The test marks a step toward NSWC IHD becoming the Department of War’s second source for reclaimed and regrained SRMs. The Mk 70 is a high-performance solid rocket booster used by DOW and NASA for hypersonic test flights and target vehicle systems.

The motor was produced under NSWC IHD’s Mk 70 Production Using Salvaged Hardware program, which is funded by the Test Resource Management Center and the Navy’s Aerial Targets Program Office, or PMA 208. The program harvests, refurbishes and refills components from the Navy’s retired Mk 12 Terrier booster inventory to rapidly produce new Mk 70 boosters.

What Did NSWC Officials Say About the Demonstration?

NSWC IHD Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Mahoney said the demonstration reflects the collaboration of multiple departments across the command.

“Today’s successful demonstration is a major win for the Arsenal of Freedom and Indian Head,” Mahoney said. “Witnessing the teamwork and collaboration of so many departments at the command to get this project across the finish line has been remarkable. It shows that Indian Head as a whole is actively delivering on the Navy’s most challenging energetics work to meet immediate wartime demand.”

Keaton Hogan, team lead for NSWC IHD’s cast propellant production branch, said the test represents a step toward the branch’s goal of becoming a fixture in the large solid rocket motor industry.

Eric Meyer, lead test engineer for NSWC IHD’s ballistics testing branch, said the firing validated the processes needed to safely produce solid rocket motors for hypersonic testing.

“All the processes have to work to give us a safe product and good data, and that happened today,” Meyer said. “It’s the first critical step in the successful production of SRMs for hypersonic testing.”

Hailey Stuart, project manager for NSWC IHD’s cast propellant production branch, said ECMP made the test possible.

“ECMP made this possible for us to step up to be able to produce at a rate relevant to industry standards. We are updating our legacy facilities to get to full-rate production of large rocket motors,” Stuart said. “This is the largest cast composite solid rocket motor that we’ve ever tested that we made in house. This is a great moment of innovation for Indian Head and the Navy.”

What Is NSWC IHD?

NSWC IHD is a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command and part of the Navy’s science and engineering establishment. The division leads Navy efforts in ordnance, energetics and explosive ordnance disposal solutions, focusing on research, development, testing, evaluation, in-service support, manufacturing and disposal.

The latest firing builds on NSWC IHD’s first-ever cast of a regrained Mk 70 motor in June, a milestone command officials said was more than four years in the making.

NSWC IHD is also backing a nearby facility. In May, the American Center for Manufacturing & Innovation broke ground on the Maryland Energetics Innovation Hub, which is supported by an initial $50 million award from the division.