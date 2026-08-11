DIA CIO Edacheril Matthews emphasized the need for efficient content delivery and a platform for rapid data-sharing

SOCOM Commander Frank Bradley said interoperability among military, cyber and allied organizations remains a top priority

DIA’s James Adams said future technologies must be designed with integration and security from the outset

Defense Intelligence Agency and Special Operations Command officials outlined priorities for faster, more integrated intelligence and communications capabilities during the DoDIIS Worldwide conference in Tampa, Florida, GovCIO reported Monday.

What Priorities Did DIA & SOCOM Leaders Identify?

According to DIA Chief Information Officer Edacheril Mathew, enabling the warfighter to operate at machine speed depends on delivering content, building the capability to create content quickly, securing that content and establishing a data environment where sensitive information can be collocated to enhance discovery, integration and interaction.

SOCOM Commander Adm. Frank Bradley highlighted the necessity of operating as an interdependent ecosystem, calling for enhanced data-sharing and interoperability between special operations forces, cyber partners, interagency allies and the broader joint force.

What Support Does DIA Need From Partners?

DIA Director Lt. Gen. James Adams said technology must be built with integration, interoperability and security as foundational features. Adams outlined several areas where the agency needs support from industry and government partners to keep pace with evolving mission requirements. He cited the need for advanced open-source intelligence tools, true intelligence convergence, mature zero trust implementation, shared security capability for enterprise members, partners and allies, a virtual sensitive compartmented information facility and Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System enhancements.

The priorities discussed at DoDIIS align with DIA’s ongoing modernization efforts. In July, Mathew said the agency was adopting a more agile, data-centric framework to support AI integration, information sharing and intelligence operations. DIA officials have also highlighted the use of AI and open-source intelligence tools to help analysts process growing volumes of data and accelerate intelligence production.