A newly established speedline at Robins Air Force Base will work to acceleration the installation of Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System electronic warfare suites onto F-15E aircraft

The EPAWSS speedline is expected to receive its first aircraft this June

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit will tackle the most pressing issues concerning the air and space domains

A speedline has been established at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex in Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, which will work to accelerate the installation of Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability Systems, or EPAWSS, on F-15E aircraft.

How Will EPAWSS Installation Be Accelerated?

F-15Es currently receive the EPAWSS upgrade during their regularly scheduled programmed depot maintenance, or PDM, cycles, the Air Force Materiel Command said Tuesday. The speedline will operate independently of the PDM schedule, enabling system installation on aircraft not due for a maintenance any time soon.

The speedline is expected to receive its first aircraft this June.

Leaders from industry and government will tackle the most pressing issues concerning the air and space domains at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit, which will take place on July 30. Keynote speakers include Gen. John Lamontagne, the vice chief of staff of the Department of the Air Force; and Tom Ainsworth, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration at the U.S. Space Force (pending confirmation). Reserve your tickets today!

What Is EPAWSS?

EPAWSS is an electronic warfare suite meant to modernize the defensive and offensive electronic capabilities of the F-15E. Full rate production of the system is being handled by Boeing under a $615.8 million contract awarded in 2025. The same company worked on the EPAWSS low-rate initial production with the help of BAE Systems.

According to Lt. Col. Matthew Heil of the F-15 Program Office, the incorporation of EPAWSS onto the F-15E ensures that the aircraft will not just survive “but actively disrupt and dismantle adversary kill chains in the most highly contested, electromagnetically dense environments.”

“We are not merely extending the life of this platform; we are aggressively expanding its lethality and survivability to ensure it dominates the modern battlespace,” Heil added.