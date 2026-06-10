Congress has approved the Secure America Act, sending the funding measure to President Trump

The legislation will provide multiyear funding for ICE, CBP and related border security operations

The measure will support continued investments in personnel, technology and enforcement capabilities at DHS

The Secure America Act is on its way to President Donald Trump’s desk after passing Congress. The legislation guarantees funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection through fiscal year 2029, the White House said Tuesda y.

ICE and CBP are among the Department of Homeland Security’s largest operational components. Their evolving priorities and technology requirements will be a focus of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit, which will bring together DHS leaders and industry executives to discuss mission needs, modernization efforts and opportunities for collaboration. Register now to take part in the Nov. 12 event!

What Funding Does the Secure America Act Provide?

According to a congressional summary, the reconciliation measure provides funding for CBP personnel, border screening systems, security technology and enforcement operations. The bill also allocates resources for ICE personnel, Homeland Security Investigations, transportation, IT modernization, facility sustainment, legal support functions and 287(g) agreements that allow state and local agencies to assist with certain immigration enforcement activities.

Additional funding is included for DHS immigration enforcement programs and homeland security partnerships with state and local governments.

House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, said the legislation ensures border security agencies have the resources needed to continue operations after lawmakers failed to reach a traditional appropriations agreement.

“The Secure America Act is headed to President Trump’s desk, and our brave men and women who stand on the thin line to defend our sovereign borders and safety finally have the funding and certainty they need to do their jobs,” Arrington said following House passage of the bill.

What Did Administration Officials Say?

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin emphasized the importance of the legislation, saying the measure would enable ICE and CBP personnel to continue executing border security and immigration enforcement missions.

Border Czar Tom Homan, a 2025 Wash100 Award recipient, said the legislation would provide approximately $70 billion in funding through the remainder of the Trump administration and support expanded enforcement efforts.

“You’re going to see targeting increase, you’re going to see arrests increase, we’re also going to be able to pay our vendors… our medical contractors,” Homan added.

How Does the Measure Fit Into Recent DHS Funding Efforts?

The bill follows separate legislation signed by Trump in May that restored funding for several DHS components, including the Transportation Security Administration, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

That measure did not include funding for ICE or Border Patrol operations, prompting lawmakers to pursue a separate reconciliation package focused on immigration enforcement agencies.

Who Else Backed the Legislation?

The measure received support from several organizations and elected officials, including the Republican Governors Association, Republican Attorneys General Association and National Fraternal Order of Police.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.; Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; and other Republican senators also voiced support for the legislation. No Democrats in the House or the Senate voted for the bill.

The Senate passed the Secure America Act earlier in June.