Twenty-five companies have secured spots in the Pentagon’s latest autonomous systems evaluation effort

Crucible 2 will bring industry and military operators together to test emerging robotic warfare technologies

The initiative supports the Pentagon’s push to rapidly develop and field AI-enabled warfighting capabilities

The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office within the Department of War has selected 25 companies to participate in Crucible 2 under the Swarm Forge initiative , the agency announced on LinkedIn Tuesday.

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What Is Crucible 2?

Crucible 2 is an upcoming autonomous systems demonstration scheduled for June 22-26 at Camp Blanding, Florida. The event is being organized through a partnership involving CDAO, the U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Army Special Operations Command, the Defense Innovation Unit and the U.S. Naval Drone Association.

According to the CDAO, Crucible events support a rapid pathway for testing, evaluating and deploying new autonomous capabilities with trained warfighters. The effort focuses on advancing autonomous systems while maintaining human oversight of operations.

Which Companies Were Selected?

The latest solicitation drew a record 133 submissions from industry. The selected participants will either perform demonstrations or observe activities during Crucible 2 and will be placed on contract to continue Swarm Forge efforts.

The companies that will participate in Crucible 2 are:

AeroVironment

Anduril Technologies

Ark Robotics

Astral Technology

Auterion Government Solutions

Breaker

Chord Robotics

DAINAMIX

Data Blanket

Hardy Dynamics

Helsing

Lockheed Martin

Mistral

NODA A

Nokturnal AI

OpenDefense

Palantir USG

Post Quantum Labs

Regent Defense

Scientific Systems

Scout AI

Shield AI

Skyeton

SwarmInt

Tycho AI