Second-longest tenure of any NRO director, dating to Aug. 1, 2019

Led proliferated satellite buildout and NRO’s first AI strategy

Bill Adkins performing director duties as nominee Roger Mason awaits confirmation

Christopher Scolese, the 19th director of the National Reconnaissance Office and five-time Wash100 Award winner, departed the agency Friday, closing a tenure that spanned nearly seven years and three presidential administrations, according to a Monday NRO announcement. Scolese, who took office Aug. 1, 2019, was the first NRO director to be presidentially appointed and Senate-confirmed.

“It has been a tremendous experience to lead the NRO during an era of remarkable innovation,” Scolese said in a statement marking his departure.

The future vision and mission needs of the intelligence community will be the central focus of Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 at the Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, where government and industry leaders will discuss AI, data governance and modernization priorities at the IC. Register now to secure a seat.

How Did Scolese Transform NRO’s Technology & Operations?

Scolese’s time at NRO included what the agency has called the “most comprehensive technological transformation” in its nearly 65-year history. Under his leadership, NRO put more than 200 satellites into orbit in just two years as part of a proliferated architecture designed to shorten revisit times and reduce vulnerability to single points of failure.

That buildout included a $1.8 billion classified contract with SpaceX subsidiary Starshield, inked in 2021, to construct a proliferated network of reconnaissance satellites in low Earth orbit, and continued partnerships with Rocket Lab and the U.S. Space Force, including the 2023 launch of the SILENTBARKER surveillance constellation.

Scolese also steered NRO’s first enterprise-wide artificial intelligence strategy. Speaking at the GEOINT Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, in May, he said the agency must “continue to leverage AI” to protect its satellites, track adversary activity and deliver intelligence to decision-makers at speed. NRO has applied AI to detect cyberthreats, speed technical document reviews and accelerate contract actions, he said, while emphasizing the importance of transparency and testing as the agency operationalizes AI models.

Kari Bingen, director of the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, credited Scolese with expanding NRO’s public engagement despite the agency’s traditionally secretive posture, including a 2024 outreach booth at the South by Southwest festival, according to SpaceNews.

Under Scolese, NRO also earned a clean audit opinion every year of his tenure, extending the agency’s streak to 17 consecutive clean audits.

How Many Wash100 Awards Has Scolese Won?

Scolese’s leadership earned him five Wash100 Awards — in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025 — recognizing him among the most influential leaders in the government and government contracting sectors. The annual Wash100 Award, presented by Executive Mosaic since 2014, honors GovCon leaders demonstrating skill in leadership, innovation, achievement and vision.

His 2025 win specifically cited his work building international partnerships and driving space innovation to preserve U.S. competitiveness, following earlier recognitions for his responses to NRO’s COVID-19 relief efforts, information technology development and expansion of commercial ISR partnerships.

Who Will Lead NRO Next?

Until a new director is confirmed by the Senate, NRO Principal Deputy Director and 2026 Wash100 winner William Adkins will perform the duties of director. President Donald Trump nominated Roger Mason, a defense industry executive with an intelligence background, as Scolese’s successor on April 22.

Who Is Christopher Scolese?

Scolese served as director of the National Reconnaissance Office from Aug. 1, 2019, to July 10, 2026 — the second-longest tenure of any NRO director. He was the first NRO director to be presidentially appointed and Senate-confirmed.

Before joining NRO, Scolese spent seven years as director of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, a role he held starting in 2012. Earlier in his NASA career, he served as associate administrator, chief engineer and acting administrator of the agency, and he held engineering and project management roles supporting NASA’s Earth Observing System, including as project manager for the EOS AM (later Terra) spacecraft. He began his career as an officer in the U.S. Navy and as an engineer with Naval Reactors.

Scolese’s government career spans more than 45 years.

Why Attend the 2026 Intel Summit?

Government and industry leaders will discuss opportunities for partnership at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 at the Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. AI, data governance and modernization priorities will be explored.

Maj. Gen. Brian Sidari, deputy chief of space operations for intelligence at the U.S. Space Force, is set to deliver the event’s first announced keynote. The agenda features panel discussions on:

Using open-source data and analytics to illuminate adversary threat networks

to illuminate adversary threat networks Building governed data foundations for agentic AI adoption

for adoption Applying OSINT to counterespionage and protection of the U.S. research, development, test and evaluation enterprise

and protection of the U.S. research, development, test and evaluation enterprise Scaling agentic AI from pilot programs to production at the decision edge

from pilot programs to production at the decision edge Cybersecurity considerations in the age of agentic AI

Elevating intelligence operations through AI

Sign up now to make sure your organization is represented at the 2026 Intel Summit!