The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has released key learning points from its response to a cyber incident that exposed the agency’s cloud platform keys and other information to the public

CISA’s immediate actions included analyzing the public repository and rotating all administrator credentials across all environments

The agency underscored the importance of proactive vulnerability management in any organization’s cyber defense

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Thursday shared key lessons from a cyber incident in May involving the unauthorized release of internal CISA Amazon Web Service GovCloud Keys and other data in a public repository.

The agency’s review emphasized the need for faster vulnerability remediation, regularly tested incident response plans and improved visibility through security monitoring capabilities. The agency said it released its findings to help organizations better understand the risks associated with delayed remediation and insufficient cyber preparedness.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit will bring together DHS leaders, government decision-makers and industry executives to discuss the department’s evolving priorities, including AI, cyber defense and operational capabilities for key agencies such as Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Join the event on November 12 and participate in panel discussions and industry Q&A sessions focused on how the private sector can support DHS’ strategic missions and emerging security needs.

What Were the Immediate Actions Taken By CISA?

Following the discovery of exposed credentials and code repositories, CISA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer moved to contain the incident and protect the agency’s cloud resources. The agency removed the publicly accessible repository from view, preserved a copy for investigation, took its development environment offline and reset associated credentials while revoking access for the individual responsible for the exposure.

CISA’s review determined that the repository had been uploaded to a contractor-owned personal GitHub account and contained copies of infrastructure-as-code, build code and administrative credentials used for cloud development activities. During its forensic assessment, the agency found no evidence that the exposed credentials were used outside CISA environments and confirmed that customer and mission data were not compromised.

As part of its remediation efforts, CISA said that it rotated credentials across affected environments, strengthened code repository access controls and restricted the ability to upload content to public repositories before restoring its development environment.

What Areas Did CISA Improve After the Incident Response?

One of the primary takeaways from the engagement involved the importance of addressing vulnerabilities promptly. CISA found that threat actors were able to exploit a known vulnerability after affected systems had not been remediated in a timely manner. The agency noted that prioritizing patches for known exploited vulnerabilities and publicly accessible systems is critical to reducing exposure to cyber threats.

CISA also identified gaps related to incident response preparation. The agency found that the organization had not tested or exercised its incident response plan, creating challenges when outside assistance was required. CISA emphasized that organizations should maintain response plans that clearly outline procedures for engaging third parties and providing necessary access to support effective incident handling.

Security monitoring was another area highlighted in CISA’s assessment. The agency determined that endpoint detection and response alerts were not continuously reviewed and that some public-facing systems lacked endpoint protection. These conditions limited opportunities to identify malicious activity earlier and reinforced the importance of maintaining comprehensive visibility across enterprise environments.

Through the advisory, CISA is encouraging organizations to apply the lessons learned from the engagement to improve cybersecurity resilience. The agency highlighted the value of proactive vulnerability management, practiced incident response procedures and centralized logging capabilities as foundational elements for improving cyber defense.