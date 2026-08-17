CISA and Treasury have launched the Gold Eagle software capability

The clearinghouse is designed to help process AI-driven vulnerability reports

Gold Eagle will help screen and organize vulnerability submissions

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, in collaboration with the Treasury Department, has launched Gold Eagle , a capability designed to help process artificial intelligence-enabled vulnerability reports at scale.

The capability augments CISA’s Vulnerability Information and Coordinated Environment, or VINCE, platform by supporting the ingestion, validation and deduplication of vulnerability reports, CISA said Friday.

What Is Gold Eagle Designed to Do?

Gold Eagle is intended to streamline the initial triage of vulnerability reports submitted for Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure, or CVD, and is meant to cut down on duplicate submissions. Reports that meet CVD requirements will initiate cases in VINCE, which remains the agency’s primary tool for coordinated vulnerability disclosure.

CISA said Gold Eagle is meant to supplement rather than replace vulnerability management already carried out by private-sector organizations and the wider cybersecurity community.

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How Will Gold Eagle Support AI Cybersecurity?

The capability was developed under a June 2 executive order that directed Treasury and CISA, working with the Office of the National Cyber Director, to set up an AI cybersecurity clearinghouse. The order called for coordinating vulnerability scanning, validating discovered vulnerabilities and prioritizing remediation and patch distribution.