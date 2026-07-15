Gold Eagle seeks to advance a rapid response to cyber vulnerabilities

The initiative builds on an executive order on AI innovation and security

The 2026 Intel Summit will discuss cybersecurity in the agentic AI era

The White House has launched the Gold Eagle initiative to coordinate the identification and remediation of cybersecurity vulnerabilities across critical infrastructure sectors.

Federal and industry leaders continue to navigate how emerging technology reshapes the intelligence mission, and the conversation continues at the 2026 Intel Summit. The Sept. 24 event will bring together top government and industry voices for a panel discussion about cybersecurity in the age of agentic AI. Save your seat now!

The White House said Tuesday it worked with the departments of the Treasury and Homeland Security through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Department of War and industry partners to develop a system that detects and responds to cyber exploits using existing federal authorities and resources.

What Is Gold Eagle?

Gold Eagle is a clearinghouse designed to enable cybersecurity vulnerability coordination between open-source software partners, critical infrastructure companies and federal agencies. The initiative was established under a June 2 executive order aimed at promoting AI innovation and security.

Gold Eagle will use frontier AI capabilities to reduce duplicative scanning efforts and deliver prioritized, actionable threat and remediation information to defenders across government and the private sector. The initiative has started prioritizing cybersecurity vulnerabilities across sectors and industries and coordinate scanning verifications to secure the country’s software and networks.

What Did Federal Officials Say About the Initiative?

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the department is working closely with the private sector to protect the country’s financial institutions and close vulnerabilities.

“Treasury, along with our partner agencies, will continue to harness frontier AI capabilities to stay ahead of our adversaries and defend the American people from emerging threats,” added Bessent.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 awardee, said the initiative brings a wartime footing to the cyber domain to patch vulnerabilities, calling Gold Eagle “the vanguard of America’s cyber defense.”

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Gold Eagle reflects a strategic partnership that will help defend the U.S. cyber and critical infrastructure, expand existing security measures to safeguard software and networks, and promote advancements in AI.

National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross credited the administration’s policies for enabling private-sector innovation in AI and cybersecurity.

How Does Gold Eagle Fit Into the Administration’s Broader Cyber & AI Agenda?

Gold Eagle follows a series of actions by the Trump administration on cybersecurity and AI. In June, President Trump signed two executive orders to advance U.S. quantum technology capabilities and accelerate the transition of government information systems to post-quantum cryptography standards. Trump also signed a memorandum directing the reestablishment of the Committee on National Security Systems to strengthen the cybersecurity of the country’s national security systems. The administration issued a separate memo directing the national security enterprise to accelerate the adoption of advanced AI technologies across military and intelligence operations while emphasizing security, reliability and human oversight.

In March, the administration released its cyber strategy outlining a governmentwide effort to strengthen national cyber defenses while broadening offensive capabilities to counter foreign threats.