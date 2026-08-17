DOW has partnered with Boeing and RTX on new missile production agreements

The deals expand manufacturing capacity for the Aegis missile defense system

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The Department of War has signed two framework agreements with Boeing and RTX to expand production of components for Standard Missile-3 Block IB, or SM-3 IB, and Standard Missile-3 Block IIA, or SM-3 IIA, interceptors .

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DOW said Friday the agreements support the department’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy, which prioritizes direct engagement with suppliers across the industrial base.

What Is the Scope of the Framework Agreements?

Under the agreements, Boeing will expand output of avionics and ejector assemblies to support increased manufacturing of the SM-3 Block IIA and SM-3 Block IB interceptors, a family of ship-fired, surface-to-air missiles central to the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System and the broader U.S. sea-based missile defense posture. RTX will work under the framework to support the same production expansion effort.

DOW said the agreements are designed to stabilize supply chains, accelerate the pipeline from the factory floor to the fleet and put the defense industrial base on a wartime footing.

What Did DOW & Boeing Officials Say About the Framework Agreements?

Michael Duffey , under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment and a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the agreements are intended to broaden munitions production and support the department’s supply chains.

“These agreements ensure our Warfighters get the munitions they need to win,” Duffey said. “We are stabilizing our supply chains, expanding munitions production and putting our entire defense industrial base on a wartime footing.”

Bob Ciesla, vice president of precision engagement systems at Boeing, said the framework agreement gives the company a clear demand signal to produce and deliver SM-3 interceptors at the levels needed to counter threats.

“The SM-3 is an essential part of the layered air and missile defense architecture that protects the U.S. and its allies worldwide,” Ciesla added.

What Other Munitions Production Agreements Has DOW Signed?

The Boeing and RTX agreements follow a series of recent framework deals DOW has signed to expand the defense industrial base’s missile production capacity.

DOW has signed two framework agreements worth more than $3 billion with Northrop Grumman , in coordination with Lockheed Martin , to expand production capacity for components supporting the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement, or PAC-3 MSE, interceptor and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, weapon system.

The department has also signed two seven-year framework agreements with L3Harris , in coordination with Lockheed, to expand production capacity for propulsion components supporting the same PAC-3 MSE interceptor and THAAD weapon system .

DOW has signed framework agreements with Anduril , CoAspire and Zone 5 to accelerate testing, qualification and validation of air-launched cruise missiles under the Air Force’s Family of Affordable Mass Missiles program.

The Pentagon has signed framework agreements with Anduril, Leidos , CoAspire and Zone 5 to expand production of low-cost cruise missiles under the Low-Cost Containerized Munitions program.