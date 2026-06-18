LLNL has brought the new Lynx supercomputing cluster online to support national security computing missions

The 952-node system expands computing capacity for NNSA’s Advanced Simulation and Computing program

Lynx combines Dell PowerEdge servers, Intel Xeon processors and Cornelis CN5000 Omni-Path fabric

Cornelis Networks has unveiled that its new Lynx supercomputing cluster has officially entered production at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory , or LLNL.

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What Is Lynx’s Role in NNSA Programs?

The company said Tuesday the 952-node system is part of the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Commodity Technology Systems 2 program and will expand production capability for the agency’s Advanced Simulation and Computing program, or ASC. The cluster combines Dell PowerEdge servers, Intel Xeon processors and Cornelis’ CN5000 Omni-Path fabric. It delivers 400-gigabit networking designed to support high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads.

What Did Officials Say About the Deployment?

Matt Leininger , senior principal HPC strategist at LLNL, said Lynx demonstrates the success of a longstanding collaboration between NNSA’s ASC program and Cornelis and will enhance ASC’s modeling, simulation and analysis capabilities. Stephen Rinehart , assistant deputy administrator at NNSA, said the system advances NNSA’s Next-Generation High Performance Computing Network strategy and reinforces the computing environment for upcoming ASC workloads. Cornelis Chief Commercial Officer Brad Haczynski added that Lynx demonstrates CN5000’s readiness for broad adoption across government, academic and commercial environments.

The Lynx deployment follows other recent Department of Energy investments in high-performance computing infrastructure, including the Teton supercomputer at Idaho National Laboratory, which was designed to accelerate nuclear energy research through advanced modeling and simulation capabilities. The department also partnered with AMD and HPE to develop the Lux and Discovery AI supercomputers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to support scientific research and national security missions.