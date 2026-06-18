OpenAI has announced plans to roll out ChatGPT on GenAI.mil in July

The deployment will support Impact Level 5 workloads and controlled unclassified information

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Mohammed Husain, strategic delivery lead for cyber at OpenAI, said the artificial intelligence company plans to deploy ChatGPT on GenAI.mil, the Pentagon’s enterprise generative AI platform, in July, Nextgov/FCW reported Tuesday.

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Husain said OpenAI is working with the DOW Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office to field ChatGPT across the military enterprise.

“I think we’re going live extremely soon, and excited to make a broader announcement about that in early July,” he said during the Defense One Tech Summit in Virginia on Tuesday.

The deployment will make ChatGPT available to more than 3 million defense personnel through the GenAI.mil environment and support controlled unclassified information and Impact Level 5 workloads.

How Does the Planned Deployment Support DOW-OpenAI Collaboration

The GenAI.mil rollout builds on OpenAI’s expanding relationship with DOW.

In March, OpenAI announced that it had reached an agreement with the department to deploy advanced AI models on classified networks while maintaining three core “red lines” with regard to the use of its systems.

The agreement came a month after DOW partnered with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into GenAI.mil as part of a push to expand access to large language models for defense personnel.

OpenAI has also made its AI platform available to federal agencies through the General Services Administration’s OneGov agreement, which was signed in August 2025.

What Is GenAI.mil?

The Pentagon introduced GenAI.mil in December as an enterprise platform that gives defense personnel access to approved generative AI tools within a centralized environment.

Google’s Gemini for Government was among the first AI models made available through the platform. DOW later expanded the offering to include additional frontier models, including xAI for Government, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT scheduled to join the ecosystem.

According to DOW, GenAI.mil supports broader efforts to accelerate AI adoption across the military while advancing objectives outlined in the White House’s AI Action Plan and the department’s AI Acceleration Strategy.