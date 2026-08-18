Responses are due Sept. 13

The effort is targeting the replacement of the Joint Medical Planning Tool and the Medical Planners Toolkit

DHA said it wants alignment with Impact Level 5 and 6 environments

The Defense Health Agency has issued a request for information on modernized medical modeling and simulation capabilities for joint medical planning, according to a notice published on SAM.gov Monday.

Joint medical planners currently rely on two legacy applications: the Joint Medical Planning Tool, or JMPT, and the Medical Planners Toolkit, or MPTk. Both are slated to migrate to a cloud environment during fiscal 2026.

DHA is conducting market research to inform its acquisition and modernization approach. The RFI was issued for the Joint Operational Medicine Information System, or JOMIS, program management office.

DHA will be among the agencies represented at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit, set for Dec. 3. Matthew Memoli, principal deputy director of the National Institutes of Health, will keynote, with panels and Q&A sessions covering how major federal health agencies plan to acquire and apply digital tools and AI in fiscal 2027. Register now to hear those contracting priorities firsthand.

What Would Replace the Joint Medical Planning Tool?

The agency said the two applications cannot reliably model Class VIIIA medical materiel and Class VIIIB blood usage, multimodal transportation requirements, resource utilization, or medical force placement at the accuracy and speed operational decisions require.

The agency wants to shift from static estimates developed by subject-matter experts to dynamic models that draw on patient-demand data from electronic health records. The Office of the Joint Staff Surgeon will establish requirements for the modernized capability.

What Capabilities Does DHA Want in a Modernized Medical Planning System?

DHA seeks a cloud-native, joint-interoperable system covering the casualty pathway from an overseas point of injury through theater hospitalization, patient movement, stateside reception and return to duty.

It is interested in stochastic logistics projections that calculate local stockout risks rather than apply historical averages. The agency also wants models of clinical deterioration over time under prolonged field-care constraints, including conditions such as hemorrhage and sepsis.

The system would have to function during disconnected, disrupted, intermittent and low-bandwidth communications, with database synchronization and conflict resolution once connectivity returns. The RFI states that general claims of an offline mode will not suffice.

DHA wants artificial intelligence and machine learning applied to casualty prediction, scenario generation and detection of resource bottlenecks. An AI-driven virtual assistant for system navigation is listed as highly desired.

The capability would need to support planning for large-scale combat operations, defense support of civil authorities, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, and multidomain operations below the threshold of conflict.

What Security and Performance Requirements Apply?

The RFI asks respondents to address alignment with Department of War Impact Levels 5 and 6 environments and continuous authority to operate pathways.

DHA said a recommended product would ideally hold a Risk Management Framework accreditation from another DOW or Fourth Estate agency. Firms without one are asked to outline a timeline and strategy for obtaining an authority to operate.

The agency asks whether respondents can guarantee 99.9 percent operational availability, excluding scheduled maintenance and network transport disruptions. Access controls must support both role-based and attribute-based models.

How Can Companies Respond to the JOMIS RFI?

Responses are limited to 15 pages, excluding company profile sections, and are due by Sept. 13.

DHA asks respondents to confirm whether they qualify as a small business under North American Industry Classification System code 541512, which covers computer systems design services, and to list the contract vehicles through which their offerings can be procured.