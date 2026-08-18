NSF is opening more than $1.5 billion in new research funding opportunities

The funding will target ambitious projects spanning multiple scientific fields

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will examine AI adoption, data infrastructure and other technology priorities

The National Science Foundation has announced 12 new funding opportunities totaling more than $1.5 billion for foundational research in science and engineering.

What Research Will NSF Fund?

The notices of funding opportunity will support basic and use-inspired research, with an emphasis on ambitious projects that challenge existing scientific paradigms and connect research across disciplines, NSF said Monday.

The agency also identified artificial intelligence, advanced computation and automation as areas that can enable new approaches to scientific research. The agency said its investments in foundational research support technological innovation, economic competitiveness and national security.

Michael Kratsios , assistant to the president and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, said the administration made foundational research in science and engineering a national priority in “ Science: A New Golden Age .”

“NSF’s investments today ensure the United States continues to drive the scientific breakthroughs that underpin the industries of the future and will support a wider range of meritorious science by matching the size, speed and duration of an award to the character of the research it supports,” added the two-time Wash100 Award winner.

The funding push follows NSF’s recent efforts to strengthen the infrastructure supporting AI-driven research. Earlier this month, the agency launched a $100 million program to establish regional AI Infrastructure Hubs and expand access to advanced computing resources for researchers, students and educators.

How Will NSF Change Its Grant-Making Approach?

The new opportunities are part of a portfolio-based approach that matches funding mechanisms, award durations and other grant structures to the research being supported.

Researchers may request up to five years of funding, where scientifically justified, for long-term research. NSF is also encouraging researchers to use existing rapid, short-term grant mechanisms to test new ideas.

The agency said several opportunities will allow it to evaluate changes to proposal design, award duration, review methods and funding speed. NSF plans to assess whether those changes affect the quality and ambition of research results.

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How Is NSF Reducing the Grant Application Burden?

NSF said the new, streamlined solicitations are more concise, fewer and simpler to navigate, part of an effort to cut paperwork and widen access to funding opportunities for researchers.

The opportunities complement NSF’s previously announced pilot changes to its merit review process, including efforts to accommodate unconventional proposals. The agency also encouraged early-career researchers to seek funding.