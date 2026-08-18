Raytheon has received a multiyear Navy contract to boost Tomahawk missile output

The award supports DOW’s Arsenal of Freedom initiative

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao will keynote the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27

RTX subsidiary Raytheon has received a seven-year, $22.9 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to accelerate production of the Tomahawk cruise missile under the Department of War’s Arsenal of Freedom initiative.

As the Navy works to expand its long-range strike capacity and industrial base capabilities, government and industry leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s last DOW summit of 2026. Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao will keynote the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27. Join him and other experts as they discuss artificial intelligence, digital engineering, autonomous systems, network modernization, shipbuilding and other priorities shaping the future maritime force. Sign up now!

DOW said Monday the award advances its Acquisition Transformation Strategy by reducing procurement lead times and speeding up weapons delivery.

What Is the Scope of the Contract?

According to RTX, the contract will increase Tomahawk output to more than 1,000 missiles per year , along with related support work, to give the Navy and allied partners a consistent, reliable source of the weapon.

The company said it will partner with hundreds of small and mid-sized suppliers across the U.S. to build out its manufacturing footprint and meet sustained demand for the missile.

What Did DOW & Raytheon Officials Say About the Contract Award?

“This Tomahawk award increases our ability to equip the Joint Force, ensuring our Warfighters never face a fair fight,” said Michael Duffey , under secretary of war for acquisition and sustainment and a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

Hung Cao , acting secretary of the Navy, said ensuring naval and joint forces have the lethal capability to deter threats and defend the homeland remains a top priority.

“This landmark $22.9 billion investment will accelerate Tomahawk missile delivery to our warfighters at unprecedented speed. By working closely with industry to expand our munitions industrial base’s capacity, the Department is utilizing every available tool to meet the demands of our current operations, ensuring they are equipped to fight, win, and come home safe,” added Cao, a 2026 Wash100 honoree.

Raytheon President Phil Jasper said Tomahawk remains one of the Navy’s most critical long-range strike systems, letting the service engage distant targets while keeping sailors out of harm’s way.

“We are making significant investments in our workforce, technology, supply chain and facilities to dramatically boost production capacity and meet surging demand,” Jasper said.

What Other Munitions Agreements Has RTX Recently Secured With DOW?

The Tomahawk contract builds on a broader series of munitions agreements between RTX and DOW.

The department recently signed two framework agreements with Boeing and RTX to expand production of components for the Standard Missile-3 Block IB and SM-3 Block IIA interceptors , both of which support the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System. RTX also secured a $745 million Missile Defense Agency contract for SM-3 Block IIA interceptors .