S&T has tested facial biometric technology for CBP border exit verification

Three industry partners took part in testing at a Texas border crossing

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The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate has led a demonstration of facial biometric technology at the Progreso International Bridge in Texas to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s efforts to verify pedestrian departures from the country.

DHS continues to evaluate emerging technologies such as biometrics and artificial intelligence to strengthen border security and traveler processing. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 will bring together senior officials and executives to discuss AI, counter-UAS coordination, federated data and identity fabric, edge capabilities for borders and national events, and more. Sign up now to gain insights into the technologies shaping the future of homeland security.

DHS said Tuesday the demonstration, conducted this spring, followed a request CBP made to S&T in October 2025 for solutions capable of securely and accurately confirming pedestrian departures using biometrics.

How Were Industry Partners Involved in the Testing?

S&T coordinated with federal and industry partners through cooperative research and development agreements to support CBP’s near-term planning and broader border security objectives. The agreements allowed participating companies to cover their own costs while contributing to the government’s evaluation.

In early 2026, S&T invited six companies to the Maryland Test Facility, or MdTF, for initial capability demonstrations. Based on those results, S&T and CBP selected three solutions for further data collection: two from NEC National Security Systems and one joint submission from Paravision and AiFi. Before the Progreso deployment, S&T built a replica of the pedestrian exit environment at MdTF so the selected vendors could install and test their prototypes in a controlled setting.

Todd Morris , president of NEC National Security Systems , said the demonstration allowed the company to show its facial capture technology performing under outdoor conditions.

“We were able to demonstrate NEC’s SmartID Express and Neoface Express in real-world outdoor conditions and weather, successfully capturing high-quality facial images of thousands of pedestrians a day,” Morris said.

How Did the Demonstration Use AI & Other Technologies?

The industry partners applied AI and other tools to construct a 3D digital environment of the image capture zone, track pedestrian movement and assess whether captured facial images were suitable for matching in CBP’s Traveler Verification Service. The technology had to account for variables such as pedestrians’ walking pace and items including sunglasses, hats and umbrellas.

Cameras were mounted at varying heights on poles and structures to accommodate individuals of different statures, and testing was conducted both during the day and after dark using supplemental lighting. Signage in English and Spanish informed travelers that U.S. citizens could opt out of the image collection, since the biometric exit requirement applies to non-U.S. citizen travelers.

What Did DHS Officials Say About the Demonstration?

Arun Vemury , S&T senior adviser for biometrics and identity, said CBP’s October 2025 request led S&T to organize the technology demonstration in support of the agency’s mission.

“To meet long-standing legislative requirements and Administration priorities, S&T facilitated the technology demonstration to support CBP in testing cutting-edge technologies to efficiently perform its mission,” Vemury noted.

Larry Panetta, director of CBP’s Biometrics Program Office, said the image capture performance exceeded expectations in both day and night conditions and could help the agency make better use of its resources.

“We were extremely impressed with the technology and the vendors that S&T brought down to Progreso on our behalf,” Panetta said. “The image capture capabilities of pedestrians walking through the border exit area exceeded expectations in both day and night conditions. This technology could prove to be a force multiplier and allow CBP to maximize deployment of resources.”

How Does the Pilot Align With CBP’s Broader Push to Modernize Border Technology?

CBP has several other technology efforts underway in addition to the facial biometric exit test at the Progreso International Bridge. The agency is preparing a $100 million Design Intelligence Mission Modernization Hub contract vehicle that calls for human-centered design, Agile development, DevSecOps and cloud-native practices. It is also planning a Communications Network Enhancement Technology follow-on contract worth up to $100 million for communications support, reserved for small businesses.