Rob Thorne will report to ICE CIO Dustin Goetz in his new position

He will oversee more than 300 systems and infrastructure projects supporting ICE personnel

Thorne previously served as ICE acting deputy CIO and chief information security officer

Rob Thorne has been officially named deputy chief information officer at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after serving as the agency’s acting deputy CIO and chief information security officer. The appointment was announced Tuesday on LinkedIn by former Department of Homeland Security Under Secretary Chris Cummiskey , who congratulated Thorne on taking the position.

What Will Thorne Oversee at ICE?

Reporting to CIO Dustin Goetz, Thorne will be responsible for the daily management and modernization of more than 300 ICE systems and infrastructure initiatives that support the agency’s law enforcement workforce and other organizations.

ICE’s technology and cybersecurity priorities come as DHS continues to invest heavily in border security and immigration enforcement technology. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Homeland Security Summit on Nov. 10 will bring together DHS leaders and industry executives to discuss AI, cyber defense and operational capabilities supporting agencies such as ICE and Customs and Border Protection. Register now !

What Experience Does Thorne Bring to the Role?

As CISO, Thorne oversaw ICE’s IT security operations, with responsibilities spanning system and network protection, user access management and compliance with federal security requirements. He also headed the ICE Security Operations Center and directed the agency’s tactical and strategic efforts to identify and manage system risks through continuous monitoring. Thorne also coordinated with mission partners to incorporate cybersecurity practices into artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

What Was Thorne’s Background Before ICE?