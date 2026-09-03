ICE’s August arrests has surpassed the previous monthly record of 50,208 set in July

DHS reported 43,900 arrests in June before setting consecutive monthly records

The department has cited arrests involving convictions for murder, sexual assault of a minor and fentanyl distribution

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported 50,925 arrests in August , breaking the previous monthly record set in July, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday.

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How Did ICE Arrests Compare With Previous Months?

The department said ICE arrested a then-record 50,208 illegal aliens in July after tallying 43,900 arrests in June. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the August total marked the third straight month in which ICE set a monthly arrest record and the second consecutive month in which arrests topped 50,000.

According to the Deportation Data Project , ICE has recorded more than 300,000 arrests in 2026 so far. The figure adds to the Trump administration’s broader immigration enforcement efforts, which DHS said resulted in hundreds of thousands of arrests and deportations in 2025 .

“The hard-working men and women of DHS continue to break records as they defend the homeland and protect the American people,” said Mullin.

What Types of Criminal Cases Were Included?

DHS said ICE arrested people with criminal convictions during August, including individuals convicted of murder, sexual assault of a minor, child pornography, DUI manslaughter and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Among the cases cited by DHS was an individual from Kenya convicted of murder in Compton, California. The department also identified an individual from India convicted of offenses involving child pornography in Washington, D.C., and an individual from Guatemala convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Other cases cited by DHS involved convictions for vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in Florida, aggravated robbery in Texas and sexual assault of a minor in New Jersey.

What Is DHS Offering Illegal Immigrants?

DHS is urging people who are in the country illegally to take advantage of the federal government’s offer of $3,000 and free airfare for those who voluntarily leave the country.

“If you are in the country illegally, LEAVE NOW. If not, we will find you, arrest you, and deport you,” said Mullin.