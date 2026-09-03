The Defense Intelligence Agency is requesting industry input on enterprise identity, credential and access management modernization

The RFI is also seeking expert opinion on upgrading the DIA’s Active Directory infrastructure

Responses are due by September 15

The Defense Intelligence Agency has issued a request for information to gauge industry capacity for supporting an enterprise-wide identity, credential and access management program, along with related Active Directory services, across the agency’s classified and unclassified networks, according to a SAM.gov post on Tuesday.

According to the RFI, the DIA is looking for contractor support to implement, integrate, operate, sustain and modernize its enterprise identity, credential and access management and Active Directory infrastructure. The anticipated work would touch multiple secure networks and include updates to legacy systems, closer integration with broader enterprise IT services and evaluation of emerging identity technologies.

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What Are the Details of the ICAM and AD Services RFI?

The agency described the effort as organized around five interconnected focus areas: core ICAM and AD operations, zero trust architecture, cybersecurity, risk management framework compliance and technology modernization. Together, these areas are meant to underpin authentication, directory synchronization, credential issuance, privileged access controls and access governance across DIA’s global enterprise, while keeping pace with evolving security requirements and mission needs.

DIA said it wants a contractor able to deliver a three-tiered, fully managed service model spanning program management, engineering, operations and maintenance, software development, and lifecycle management, built around information technology infrastructure library and IT service management practices.

Companies can submit their responses until September 15. DIA noted that any contract award stemming from the effort would depend on the availability of fiscal year 2027 through 2031 funding, and that the agency does not plan to hold a bidders conference for this RFI.

Where Will the ICAM Modernization Effort Be Implemented?

The requirement calls for a “follow-the-sun” support model designed to provide continuous, 24/7 coverage across time zones. While most work would be performed at contractor facilities, DIA expects as much as a quarter of the contractor’s full-time staff to work onsite at government locations, including sites in the National Capital Region, Colorado Springs, Colorado and MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, as well as overseas locations such as Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart, Germany; and RAF Molesworth, U.K.