The Department of Energy is seeking industry input for its new open-weight artificial intelligence model initiative under the Genesis Mission

The open-weight AI foundation model effort is aimed at accelerating scientific discovery through shared infrastructure

The agency will focus on an initial model called Genesis-Science-1, being developed with AI company Arcee

The Department of Energy on Friday announced that it is seeking information from industry and academia to help frame a new effort to develop a class of open-weight artificial intelligence foundation models that will speed up scientific research under the Genesis Mission.

The first model from the initiative, Genesis-Science-1, is being developed in collaboration with AI company Arcee. The deadline for the first contribution window covering pre-training efforts is on August 14, while applications for fine-tuning contributions are due August 25. The department said it plans to open additional contribution windows approximately every three months.

Federal civilian agencies are ramping up investment in AI, infrastructure, and modernization — don't miss your chance to be part of the conversation shaping what comes next. Reserve your seat at the 2026 FedCiv Summit on October 29, where top government and industry leaders will unpack the priorities driving the federal civilian mission forward.

What Is the Genesis Open Model Initiative?

The DOE said that by making the models' weights openly available, it hopes to build shared AI infrastructure that supports new approaches to scientific work in fields such as biology, materials discovery, energy systems, fusion research and high-energy physics. The department framed the effort around principles of responsible AI development, open science and reproducibility.

What Are the Areas of Interest for Interested Contributors?

As part of the initiative, DOE is gathering information from organizations and individuals who want to participate in the emerging model ecosystem in one of three ways. Organizations can contribute open-weight models that serve either as foundational systems for further fine-tuning or as ready-to-use deployments, provided they include clear documentation of how the training data and evaluation methods were developed as part of the initiative. Researchers and institutions with access to high-quality scientific data can also participate by supplying specialized datasets, benchmarks, or corpora tailored to particular domains, which will support future rounds of model pre-training.

Additionally, teams can get involved by helping build domain-specific versions of Genesis-Science-1 and future models, tailoring them for use by laboratory assistants, simulation surrogates, AI-powered scientific copilots and other applications.

Organizations interested in contributing models or data, helping shape evaluations and benchmarks, or collaborating on fine-tuning and deployment can find more details through the Genesis Mission US Open Models Initiative website.

What Is Arcee?

Genesis-Science-1 development collaborator Arcee is a U.S.-based AI research lab focused on building open intelligence, developing models that are open-weight, transparent and designed to be run in any environment. The company's flagship offering is the Trinity model family, which spans a range of use cases from complex reasoning tasks to lightweight, on-device applications, giving developers the flexibility to inspect, customize, and deploy the technology on their own terms. Arcee also provides direct application programming interface access and downloadable models for teams looking to build independently.