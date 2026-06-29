Tom Ainsworth, performing the duties of Air Force assistant secretary for space acquisition and integration, will keynote the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30.

His expertise in essential space technologies like ISR, space control and missile defense make him a highly sought-after expert on critical air and space national security technologies.

Get your burning questions answered by Ainsworth after his keynote. Sign up now!

Potomac Officers Club, the nation’s leading GovCon events and networking organization, is thrilled to announce that Tom Ainsworth , performing the duties of Air Force assistant secretary for space acquisition and integration, will deliver a keynote address at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 at the Hilton McLean in northern Virginia.

Ainsworth joins an exciting lineup of the brightest minds in air and space technology at the 2026 Air and Space Summit , POC’s flagship event for evaluating business opportunities related to air and space national security technologies. Additional keynotes include:

Matt Anderson , NASA deputy administrator

, NASA deputy administrator Anthony Baity , Air Force assistant deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection

, Air Force assistant deputy chief of staff for logistics, engineering and force protection Gen. John Lamontagne , Air Force vice chief of staff

, Air Force vice chief of staff Dr. Eliahu Niewood (pending confirmation), Air Force director of integrated capabilities office

The Air Force and Space Force are set to receive major boosts in funding for FY 2027. The USAF’s request of $339 billion would be a 38 percent increase over the $246 billion provided in FY 2026. This will make critical investments in essential USAF programs like the Advanced Battle Management System, the Family of Affordable Mass Missiles and Collaborative Combat Aircraft

For its part, the USSF is requesting $71 billion for FY 2027, which would be a 78 percent increase from the $40 billion enacted last fiscal year. As a result, the USSF plans to invest in critical technologies including space situational awareness, resilient missile warning missile tracking and evolved strategic satellite communications.

Ainsworth will address USAF and USSF budget priorities and how the services will spend their funds on paradigm-shifting space technologies.

Why Is the 2026 Air and Space Summit a Must-Attend Event for GovCon Executives?

The 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 congregates leading technology executives to discuss the emerging air and space technologies and strategies revolutionizing combat. Hear directly from elite officials and innovators from the USAF, USSF, NASA, the National Reconnaissance Office and more, as well as industry leaders. Get the latest partnership opportunities and actionable business intelligence from discussions led by the top talents in national security technologies.

Leverage this exclusive opportunity to engage with leaders driving the future of the USAF, USSF, NASA, the NRO and more at the 2026 Air and Space Summit . Tickets are selling fast for this highly anticipated event— buy yours today!

Who Is Tom Ainsworth?

Tom Ainsworth has served in leadership positions in some of the Pentagon’s most prestigious roles. He was previously the technical director for the Golden Dome missile defense system, one of President Trump’s top defense priorities.

Ainsworth also served as chief architect of Task Force-Futures and as the director of space and counterspace programs at the Office of the Secretary of War’s Strategic Capabilities Office, one of the most secretive subagencies in the Pentagon. The SCO is focused on quickly prototyping and delivering transformative high-tech solutions to tackle near-term challenges.

What Has Tom Ainsworth’s Career Focused On?

Tom Ainsworth has focused his career on the most important national security air and space capabilities. He has years of experience in both government and industry working critical air and space technologies, including:

Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance

Space control

Missile defense

Early warning

Satellite communications

What Ainsworth Will Discuss In His Keynote

Tom Ainsworth’s keynote at the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 will provide GovCon technology executives with a unique opportunity to learn from one of the top experts in emerging air and space technologies.

Some possible topics include:

Business opportunities in long-range kill chains

Investment priorities in next-generation positioning, navigation and timing , or PNT

, or PNT Innovative space contracting models

New industry performance initiatives

And more!

Why Should I Attend the 2026 Air and Space Summit?

The 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 is the must-attend Air Force and Space Force forum for GovCon technology professionals. Attendees of the summit can look forward to:

Panel discussions on the most imperative emerging technology topics: Explore open architectures enabling rapid air and space integration at From Detection to Decision: Orchestration Across Air and Space Domains Dive into the operational challenges of deploying AI in contested environments at From Data to Decision: Advancing Multi-Level Security With AI/ML for the Modern Warfighter Boost your expertise on balancing innovation, cost and mission effectiveness at Win or Lose – The Speed of Military Technology Advancement And more!

