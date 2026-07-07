Cyber RAP offers a paid pathway into civilian cybersecurity careers at the Department of War

The 12-month apprenticeship combines online learning, lab training and on-the-job experience

Two career tracks support technical cyber roles and specialized agency assignments

The Department of War Office of the Chief Information Officer has opened applications for its Cyber Apprenticeship Program , or Cyber RAP, a paid initiative designed to recruit and train future civilian cybersecurity professionals supporting national security missions.

What Is the Cyber RAP Program?

According to a DOW press release issued Monday, the 12-month pilot program combines online coursework, hands-on laboratory training and on-the-job experience under the guidance of senior War Department mentors. First unveiled in April, Cyber RAP will train participants in core cybersecurity disciplines, including security operations, network defense, ethical hacking and artificial intelligence-driven cyberthreat analysis.

The program features two career tracks. The Technical Specialist Pathway provides hands-on training for civilian cyber roles and does not require a college degree, while the Defense Manpower Data Center pathway is designed for specialized agency assignments and requires an accredited degree.

Participants who complete the apprenticeship program will earn industry-recognized certifications and become eligible for civilian cyber positions such as cyber defense analyst and incident responder.

Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies , recipient of a 2026 Wash100 Award , said the apprenticeship reflects the department’s commitment to skills-based hiring by emphasizing raw aptitude and hands-on capability over traditional academic credentials.

“By unlocking this untapped potential, we are actively forging America’s elite cyber workforce of the future from the ground up.”

Who Is Eligible to Apply?

Eligible applicants must be U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years old and can obtain and maintain a Secret security clearance. Professional cybersecurity experience is not a prerequisite. Applications are accepted through USAJOBS until July 17.